Khloe Kardashian poses with daughter True

The 36-year-old was promoting the Zodiac sweatsuits from the brand which she co-founded with Emma Grede

Khloe Kardashian posed with her daughter True wearing Good American sweatsuit. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
On Saturday, posed up a storm with her two-year-old daughter True on her Instagram Stories. The 36-year-old was promoting the Zodiac sweatsuits from the brand which she co-founded with Emma Grede.

Each sweatshirt costs USD89 and trousers go for USD75 and they all have a Zodiac sign on it. The Zodiac signs are available on the Good American website so buyers can have a sweat suit that fits their own birthday.

Khloe was modelling sweats with a crab symbol that represents Cancer as her birthday falls on June 27. On this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Khloe is seen ribbing True’s father Tristan Thompson about his infidelities. The episode, which was filmed months ago features Khloe and the NBA love rat in lockdown together with True. Khloe put on a pair of glasses and Tristan joked that she looked like ‘the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test’ and Khloe cracked, ‘Thank God you said: “on a test”‘.

Khloe Kardashian wears the Cancer zodiac sign sweatsuit. Picture: Instagram

Tristan has suffered media backlash more than once over his infidelity to Khloe which led to their split last year before their reunion in quarantine. The latest episode of KUWTK showed Khloe having to go on self-isolation because she tested positive for coronavirus. Fortunately, Tristan stepped in to take care of their daughter and leave meals outside Khloe’s bedroom door until she recovered.

During her quarantine, she jokingly put a couple pairs of glasses on a pillow and named it Quarantina.

Her dig at Tristan came after the basketballer asked the reality star to put on the glasses she had previously given to Quarantina. When she was in quarantine, Khloe FaceTimed Tristan and he joked that the character reminded him of the 2000 movie Castaway. In the movie, Tom Hanks famously draws a face on a volleyball and names it Wilson while he is stranded alone on an island.

In 2018, DailyMail.com broke news of Tristan’s alleged infidelity with New York strip club bartender Lani Blair less than 48 hours before Khloe gave birth to True. Khloe was still with him but last February they called it quits after Tristan and Jordyn Woods kissed at a party. Jordyn Woods is Kylie Jenner’s best friend. She appeared on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith’s chat show Red Table Talk and insisted on a lie detector that she did not sleep with Tristan.

Khloe was with Tristan when his former girlfriend Jordan Craig was still pregnant with his two-year-old firstborn son Prince. Even though Jordan claimed she was still with Tristan when he took up with Khloe, Khloe insisted that she thought the NBA star was single at that time.

