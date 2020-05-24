BTS member Jungkook regrets visiting Seoul entertainment district

- Advertisement -

It is not easy being a K-pop star because you are always under public scrutiny.

Jungkook, a member of Korean boy band BTS, got into trouble recently for breaking social distancing rules and going with friends to a restaurant and bar in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district on April 25.

His group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, had to apologise on his behalf.

Social distancing rules were eased on May 6 but a new cluster of Covid-19 cases appeared at Itaewon.

Big Hit Entertainment said it was sorry for what happened and added that 22-year-old Jungkook is deeply regretting that he did not adhere to social distancing measures.

Jungkook reportedly did not have symptoms of coronavirus and has tested negative.

According to Korea media, three other artistes — Cha Eun Woo of Astro, Mingyu of Seventeen and Jaehyun of NCT — were with Jungkook.

The labels for the three stars released statements that they were in Itaewon the same day as Jungkook and that they too were sorry for failing to adhere to social distancing rules.

It was reported on Thursday (May 21) that of the 201 virus patients with ties to Itaewon, 95 were nightclub visitors.

Born on Sept 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea, Jungkook is a singer, songwriter and record producer. He is part of BTS together with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, RM and Jimin. Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Usher are some of his musical inspirations.

Jungkook’s family includes his parents and an elder brother. He had aspired to be a badminton player but, after seeing G-Dragon perform Heartbreaker on TV, he was inspired to be a singer. /TISG