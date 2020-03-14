Blasts heard as fire erupts in front of Kallang police post, suspect detained

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The police have detained a 30-year-old man who allegedly started a fire which set off a few explosions in front of the Kallang Neighbourhood Police Post at Blk 105 Towner Road.

On Friday night (Mar 13) at around 11:10 pm, residents reported having heard of loud explosions in front of the police post and were alarmed at the fire that erupted at the scene.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a press release on Saturday morning that the suspect had used a few bags of clothes and gasoline to set the fire. The man also smashed the glass door of the police post, confirmed the SPF.

The letters “ISIS” were scribbled on several pillars and walls of the police post. “Preliminary investigations indicated that he acted alone and it was not terrorism-related, but the act of a disgruntled person unhappy with perceived social inequality,” said the police.

According to eyewitnesses, “incendiary canisters” were thrown into the fire thus resulting in the mild explosions heard in the videos. One footage showed the suspect repeatedly throwing bags from a silver truck parked nearby to keep the flame ablaze and set off a few more explosions.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters were promptly on the scene to extinguish the fire using a hose reel, two compressed air foam backpacks and one extinguisher.

Further investigations are ongoing, said the SPF and added that the police would lodge a court order to send the man for psychiatric assessment. He will be charged in court on Saturday under the offence of mischief by fire which could be punished with up to seven years imprisonment and a fine.

Video footage of the incident has circulated on social media platforms. Member of the public Tarlo Gill shared a couple of videos on Facebook and thanked the SCDF and SPF for coming “swiftly to put out the fire/explosives and of course to arrest the man.”

This just happened outside the police post infront of Boon Keng mrt station (105 Towner road). Thankfully, our Singapore… Posted by Tarlo Gill on Friday, March 13, 2020

