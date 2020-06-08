‘Auntie’ spotted spitting and punching fellow stall operator in Tekka Centre

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of an auntie from a wet market stall, punching and taking off her face mask to spit at her colleague, has gone viral online, with netizens urging authorities to apprehend the woman as her actions pose a threat to public safety.

On Sunday (June 7), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, shared footage from a CCTV camera in Tekka Centre along Bukit Timah Road of two stall operators getting into a heated argument. According to the post, the auntie who sells fish got into a fight with Haji MN Shahul Hameed meat stall for being told to talk nicely to customers.

The caption noted that the queue was “terribly bad” on Saturday (June 6) and the auntie allegedly shouted at her customers and hurled vulgarities at them. The man from the opposite stall advised her to refrain from such actions which sparked the auntie’s anger.

She was seen pulling down her face mask before proceeding to express her opinions and punching the man on the chest and arm. As the man was pulled away by another staff member, the woman spit in his direction.

Members of the public were highly alarmed at the incident, especially during a pandemic which can quickly spread through saliva droplets. Many commented that spitting during the crisis was a grave offence, similar to attempted murder. Netizens called for authorities to take action so that the lady learns her lesson and won’t repeat such behaviour in the future.

“We don’t have to know the head or tail of the argument,” said Lim Jason. “By spitting at people, you are wrong already.”

Bryan Lee noted that the auntie committed at least five offences and listed them down. “I think all these are quite a handful for her already?” he added.

Meanwhile, Anthony Sim commented on the silent recording and wondered what the two parties were saying. Kenny Cold provided a probable answer.

