SINGAPORE: As a graphic designer, 31-year-old Mr Pow Jun Yang has always dreamed of holding his art exhibition. That dream, once a distant ambition, became an urgent goal after a devastating diagnosis in early 2023.

Told by doctors that he had only months to live, Pow, who had been battling rare stage 4 urachal cancer, knew time was running out. With limited treatment options and his prognosis shrinking, he took decisive action to make his dream a reality.

Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that originates in the urachus—a structure connecting the umbilical cord to the bladder during fetal development—Mr Pow’s journey through chemotherapy and surgeries was filled with hope, but ultimately, the treatments failed to yield a positive outcome.

Doctors initially estimated he had about six months to live, but Pow outlived that timeline, continuing to defy expectations with resilience and optimism.

In November 2024, his doctors gave him just three months to live. Motivated by this new prognosis, Mr Pow decided to seize the moment and fulfil his lifelong artistic dream.

He reached out to Ambulance Wish Singapore (AWS), a charity dedicated to granting the wishes of terminally ill patients with a prognosis of less than a year.

Thanks to the rapid and compassionate efforts of AWS, along with its partners and sponsors, Pow’s solo exhibition, Canvas of Memories – Jun Yang Pow, is now a reality.

The event, being held at Suntec City from Jan 3 to 5, showcases 56 pieces of Pow’s artwork, including digital illustrations and travel photography.

Notably, his blue and white series—which draws inspiration from ink-wash paintings of porcelain tableware—captures iconic Singaporean landmarks through a distinct lens.

For Pow, this exhibition is more than just an artistic milestone—it represents a form of closure, a “living funeral” of sorts, where he gathers friends, family, and peers to share his passion one last time.

In an interview with The Straits Times, he expressed, “I enjoy showing my art to my peers. It’s like my last ditch at life.”

His exhibition also features art-inspired merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs, and prints. The proceeds from these items will be donated to Art Outreach, a local charity that promotes art appreciation, a cause close to his heart.

Pow, the youngest of three children, grew up with a love for drawing and visual design. After earning a degree in design and visual communications from the Glasgow School of Art Singapore, he honed his craft and began developing a reputation for his unique artistic vision.

His exhibition highlights his work and serves as proof of his enduring spirit despite the grim prognosis.

Ambulance Wish Singapore, a nonprofit organization that has granted 300 wishes since its founding in 2019, played a pivotal role in turning Pow’s dream into reality.

AWS Executive Director Marya Malek explained that the charity often helps terminally ill individuals fulfil meaningful wishes, ranging from family gatherings to life celebrations, such as attending weddings or experiencing a special outing.

For Pow, the fulfilment of his art exhibition has provided a sense of peace, even as he continues to battle his illness. “I’ve more or less accepted my diagnosis,” he said. “But I still have a slight hope—though slim—that a miracle may happen.”

Among the notable visitors to his exhibition was Singapore’s President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who visited the event on Jan 4 along with his spouse, Ms Jane Ittogi.

As Pow approaches the end of his journey, he leaves a powerful message for others: “Don’t waste time. Life is fragile, and we need to find what we’re passionate about and pursue it—no matter how small it might seem.”

The exhibition, open to the public and free of charge, is being held at the walkway between Uniqlo and H&M in Suntec City’s West Wing. It runs daily from 11 am to 8 pm, concluding on Jan 5.

Through his art and legacy, Pow inspires others to live fully, cherish their time, and follow their dreams, no matter the odds.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)