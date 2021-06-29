Home News WP's Dennis Tan joins long night queue at Hougang for beloved ice...

WP’s Dennis Tan joins long night queue at Hougang for beloved ice cream vendor

It was getting late and my favourite bread was sold out and I had to settle for a cone 🍦. Still I enjoyed the ice-cream and the impromptu conversations with residents in the queue, he said.

FB screengrab: Dennis Tan

Singapore — Long lines are not unusual in Singapore, but finding them at night even as the world battles a pandemic is enough to arouse anyone’s curiosity.

Finding out what people are queuing for might just bring some delightful surprises, as Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (Hougang SMC) recently found out one evening.

In a Facebook post late on Monday night (Jun 28), Mr Tan wrote that he had been doing an estate walk, checking on feedback from when he heard a “familiar ring.”  

“Uncle has been selling ice cream here in Hougang for a long time and many residents look forward to his bell. A queue formed quickly,” wrote the MP, who apparently decided to get in on the action. 

“It was getting late and my favourite bread was sold out and I had to settle for a cone,” he added, and also said that he had enjoyed the cold treat as well as the “impromptu conversations with residents in the queue.”

The comments and shares on Mr Tan post confirmed that the ice cream-selling uncle is a favorite at Hougang.

As it turns out, the uncle makes the ice cream himself, which was confirmed by Mr Tan.

Some commenters even helpfully added the uncle’s schedule and where he can be located.

One netizen wrote that the uncle has been selling ice cream for decades and that he must now be in his eighties.

Another noted that his ice cream is now the favourite of two generations.

/TISG

 

