WP organises webinar for families with special needs children covering legal issues

Author and motivational speaker Benjamin Foo and noted lawyer Low Seow Ling will speak at the free event, which will take place online on 30 Jan between 2pm and 3.30pm

Photo: Pritam Singh FB

Jewel Stolarchuk

The Workers’ Party (WP) is organising a webinar for families with special needs children. The seminar will cover important legal issues like Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), deputyship, wills and estate planning.

An LPA is a legal document that allows an individual to appoint people they trust to make decisions and act on their behalf in the areas of personal welfare, property and affairs should they lose mental capacity. A deputy is a court-appointed individual who is given specific powers to make decisions for the benefit and welfare of a person who does not have mental capacity, on their behalf.

Author and motivational speaker Benjamin Foo and noted lawyer Low Seow Ling will speak at the free event, which will take place online on 30 Jan between 2pm and 3.30pm. Both Mr Foo and Ms Low have run the same on three separate occasions previously.

Revealing that he found Mr Foo’s work meaningful, WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said on Saturday evening (12 Dec): “I became familiar with Benjamin Foo’s work after reading his informative and easily readable book titled “Safeguarding Your Family’s Future” (2019).

“It covers matters such as the Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), Wills, CPF issues and many others that every Singaporean should be informed about and pay special attention to.”

Although all Singapore residents are welcome to join the event, constituents in the WP’s Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC are given priority for registration and can sign up early during December before registration is open to members of public who live elsewhere next month.

Sharing that the topics that will be covered during the webinar will be especially relevant to parents and siblings with special needs family members, Mr Singh urged: “If you look after special-needs children and you reside at in Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC or Sengkang GRC, sign up early to reserve your slots!”

This is not the first time the WP has organised talks on LPA, in its wards. It has also organised free legal clinics where volunteer lawyers prepare LPA documents for constituents, in the past.

Ex-SPP member provides pro-bono legal services to WP constituents, weeks after joining WP walkabout

