Nicole Seah meets cancer-stricken resident in Bedok who works as a school bus attendant

Ms Seah said that she had left her contact with the woman's son so that the family can reach her team for financial assistance if needed

Obbana Rajah

Still continuing to walk the ground, the Workers’ Party’s () East Coast team met with a number of residents in need, during an extended walkabout in Bedok North.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Oct 25), party member wrote that the team split up into smaller groups during the walkabout so that they could cover more blocks in Bedok North.

She wrote: “Some residents have truly resilient attitudes towards life and are deeply inspiring. Mdm N whom we spoke to is a cancer patient who decided to get a job as a school bus attendant so she could keep her mind upbeat instead of focusing on extenuating circumstances that she is unable to control”.

Ms Seah added that Mdm N’s sister-in-law works in the Food and Beverage industry and often brings home food for her and her son.

“Left my contact with her son and they can reach our team for financial assistance appeals if the medical bill is insurmountable in future”, Ms Seah wrote.

She added that another resident she met, one Mdm Y, is an aged lady. “Elderly residents may sometimes experience weakness and lethargy due to poor appetite. I took the opportunity to tell her some of the interesting Chinese food options within Bedok 85 and told her she has to try and eat a little bit more so that she would feel more energetic and stronger”, Ms Seah added.

In her post, Ms Seah wrote that yet another inspiring resident she met was Mdm R, who has a tenacious son. “He is pursuing his career as an actor whilst juggling an educational scholarship and moonlighting as a delivery food rider on the side”, she noted.

During another WP walkabout, Sengkang GRC MP was quick to offer help to a cancer-stricken resident, after finding out that she has been going for her chemotherapy treatments alone since her daughter is stuck abroad.

In a Facebook post published on Saturday (24 Oct), Dr Lim said that he found out that Mdm Zhuang is living alone in her daughter’s apartment during a series of house visits on Friday evening (23 Oct). Mdm Zhuang’s daughter is working overseas and cannot return home to accompany her mother to the hospital because of travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

