Jogger spotted using foot to press pedestrian crossing button

Singapore – A video of a man in jogging attire using his foot to press the walk button at a pedestrian crossing is circulating online, garnering disappointment among members from the online community for lack of social responsibility.

Facebook user Raven Qui shared a video of the incident in Complaint Singapore’s page on Tuesday (Oct 27). The video appears to have been taken from a camera attached to a cyclist who spotted the indent. “How sad it was when you have the ability to do it. And you have failed to use it. Kick it hard,” read the post caption. According to Mr Qui, the incident happened at Marina Bay.

The 58-second video starts with the cyclist catching the jogger in action as the latter uses his foot to press the button, which would indicate a pedestrian’s intent to cross the road. The jogger waited for the light to turn green during the rest of the video. Towards the end, he could be seen checking the surroundings before jogging across the street on a red light.

Members from the online community commented it was a selfish and inconsiderate act for the public to use their feet when pressing buttons such as those on pedestrian crossing or lifts. This isn’t the first time such an incident has been highlighted on social media.

On Oct 19, Facebook user Robin Lee uploaded photos of a dusty shoeprint surrounding a lift button. Netizens responded, noting the footprint seemed “fresh” and advised Mr Lee to report the incident to respective authorities for investigation. “Looks like fresh prints. You can report the time you found this, and they will check the CCTV to get the guy. Same for those who smoke a cigarette in the lift,” said Facebook user Steve Ong.

Many highlighted that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic should not serve as a prerequisite for such behaviour as there were other ways to avoid touching possibly contaminated areas with one’s fingers, such as the elbow.

It is also inconsiderate to use the sole of one’s shoes on a button as it increases chances of contamination for others who use their hands to navigate the system.

