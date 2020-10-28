Home News In the Hood spotted using foot to press pedestrian crossing button

Jogger spotted using foot to press pedestrian crossing button

Facebook user Raven Qui shared a video of the incident in 's page on Oct 27. The video appears to have been taken from a camera attached to a cyclist who spotted the indent

Photo: FB screengrab/ Complaint Singapore

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man in jogging attire using his foot to press the walk button at a pedestrian crossing is circulating online, garnering disappointment among members from the online community for lack of social responsibility.

Facebook user Raven Qui shared a video of the incident in Complaint Singapore’s page on Tuesday (Oct 27). The video appears to have been taken from a camera attached to a cyclist who spotted the indent. “How sad it was when you have the ability to do it. And you have failed to use it. Kick it hard,” read the post caption. According to Mr Qui, the incident happened at Marina Bay.

The 58-second video starts with the cyclist catching the in action as the latter uses his foot to press the button, which would indicate a pedestrian’s intent to cross the road. The jogger waited for the light to turn green during the rest of the video. Towards the end, he could be seen checking the surroundings before jogging across the street on a red light.

Members from the online community commented it was a selfish and inconsiderate act for the public to use their feet when pressing buttons such as those on pedestrian crossing or lifts. This isn’t the first time such an incident has been highlighted on social media.

- Advertisement -

On Oct 19, Facebook user Robin Lee uploaded photos of a dusty shoeprint surrounding a lift button. Netizens responded, noting the footprint seemed “fresh” and advised Mr Lee to report the incident to respective authorities for investigation. “Looks like fresh prints. You can report the time you found this, and they will check the to get the guy. Same for those who smoke a cigarette in the lift,” said Facebook user Steve Ong.

Photo: FB screengrab/

Many highlighted that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic should not serve as a prerequisite for such behaviour as there were other ways to avoid touching possibly contaminated areas with one’s fingers, such as the elbow.

It is also inconsiderate to use the sole of one’s shoes on a button as it increases chances of contamination for others who use their hands to navigate the system.

Read related: Photos of long queues at IKEA cafeteria go viral

Photos of long queues at IKEA cafeteria go viral

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Teo Chee Hean tags unseated ex-MP Ng Chee Meng in online post about job vacancies

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean tagged his former colleague Ng Chee Meng in a social media post about job vacancies, leading some to ask tongue-in-cheek questions like whether he is suggesting jobs for the recently unseated ex-MP. Mr Ng, a former Chief...
View Post
Featured News

SDP labels MediShield Life “too complicated”, opposes any premium hike

Singapore -- The opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has criticised the MediShield Life scheme and has opposed an impending premium hike recommended by a council convened to review the mandatory national health insurance scheme. In a statement released on Wednesday (Oct 21),...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching slips to 20th spot in Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women International” list

Fortune magazine has ranked Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek's CEO Ho Ching as the 20th most powerful woman outside the United States in its 2020 "Most Powerful Women International" rankings. The American multinational business publication noted that Ms Ho "has a bigger...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet