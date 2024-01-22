;
Featured News Food

‘Wow this sure is expensive’ — S$88 per kilo of bak kwa shocks customer

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: Bak kwa is a traditional treat at this time of the year, but for one Reddit user who wanted to buy some, the S$88 per kilo price tag was a shock. The sign for the salty-sweet treat said it sells for S$52.50 for 600 grams and S$88 for a kilo.

“To be honest I don’t know what the market rate of bak kwa during CNY has been. But wow this sure is expensive,” wrote u/harajuku_dodge on r/Singapore on Sunday (Jan 21), posting a photo of “Applewood Sliced Pork” on display at an unidentified Bee Cheng Hiang outlet.

Reddit screengrab/u/harajuku_dodge

Applewood Sliced Pork Bak Kwa is on the more costly end of bak kwa at Bee Cheng Hiang—or as Reddit users called it, the “more atas version.”

The most basic minced pork variety of the treat starts at S$21 for 300 grams and sells for S$70 per kilo. The most expensive variety is their chilli gourmet, which sets you back an eye-watering $S108 per kilo.

See also  Woman disappointed with her CNY because her toxic cousins haven't changed

Additionally, if you don’t feel like spending too much on bak kwa, other brands, such as Fragrance, Kim Hock Seng, Kim Peng Hiang, or Hu Zhen Long, are considerably less costly.

Nevertheless, commenters on harajuku_dodge’s Reddit post appear to love the meaty treat, with many of them saying they’ll pay a premium price for Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa, especially during this season.

“Bak Hwa, cut into thin strips into maggi mee. Instant Michelin food,” wrote one.

Another shared a tip: “Make sure you microwave the BK first to warm it up and make it even more fragrant.”

One warned against overindulging in bak kwa, but later said it’s “1000% worth the suffering.”

A Reddit user even called out the post author for the misleading heading: “Yes all stores are whack with their greed induced price gouging…. but this title and post is very misleading.

The applewood BG has been & was always the most premium priced bak gua since ages ago. This bak gua isn’t new at all. It’s expensive during off season, pre 2022 and will always be expensive now…. And the awesome taste justifies the premium asking.”

See also  KF Seetoh: THANK YOU to all who worked through CNY; ‘frontline, uniformed, necessary/essential service, F&B industry folks’

Another shared an article from 8Days from 2021, when the Applewood Sliced Pork Bak Kwa was introduced:

“The sliced pork is smoked for two hours with US-imported applewood, which apparently adds a more superior fragrance and flavour to the meat. The pork hind leg is marinated with the brand’s marinade as usual.

The main difference between this and their regular bak kwa ($16.80 for 300g) is the way they’re barbecued — the latter is grilled over regular charcoal,” the article reads./TISG

Read also: Customer says she found piece of ‘glass’ in her bak kwa floss mooncake

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Food

Popular Golden Mile chicken rice stall to temporarily close down while owner undergoes hand surgery

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singtel declines to confirm whether Chinese hacker group was involved in June malware attack

November 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Food

YouTuber claims meal at Uncle Roger’s was “worst dining experience in Malaysia”

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Singaporeans unhappy with higher Changi Airport fees

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian engineer who drowned in condo pool hopes 70-year-old man who tried to rescue her won’t blame himself

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Popular Golden Mile chicken rice stall to temporarily close down while owner undergoes hand surgery

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian man in motorbike fatality at Changi Beach Park appeals for his iPhone’s return

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.