SINGAPORE: Bak kwa is a traditional treat at this time of the year, but for one Reddit user who wanted to buy some, the S$88 per kilo price tag was a shock. The sign for the salty-sweet treat said it sells for S$52.50 for 600 grams and S$88 for a kilo.

“To be honest I don’t know what the market rate of bak kwa during CNY has been. But wow this sure is expensive,” wrote u/harajuku_dodge on r/Singapore on Sunday (Jan 21), posting a photo of “Applewood Sliced Pork” on display at an unidentified Bee Cheng Hiang outlet.

Applewood Sliced Pork Bak Kwa is on the more costly end of bak kwa at Bee Cheng Hiang—or as Reddit users called it, the “more atas version.”

The most basic minced pork variety of the treat starts at S$21 for 300 grams and sells for S$70 per kilo. The most expensive variety is their chilli gourmet, which sets you back an eye-watering $S108 per kilo.

Additionally, if you don’t feel like spending too much on bak kwa, other brands, such as Fragrance, Kim Hock Seng, Kim Peng Hiang, or Hu Zhen Long, are considerably less costly.

Nevertheless, commenters on harajuku_dodge’s Reddit post appear to love the meaty treat, with many of them saying they’ll pay a premium price for Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa, especially during this season.

“Bak Hwa, cut into thin strips into maggi mee. Instant Michelin food,” wrote one.

Another shared a tip: “Make sure you microwave the BK first to warm it up and make it even more fragrant.”

One warned against overindulging in bak kwa, but later said it’s “1000% worth the suffering.”

A Reddit user even called out the post author for the misleading heading: “Yes all stores are whack with their greed induced price gouging…. but this title and post is very misleading.

The applewood BG has been & was always the most premium priced bak gua since ages ago. This bak gua isn’t new at all. It’s expensive during off season, pre 2022 and will always be expensive now…. And the awesome taste justifies the premium asking.”

Another shared an article from 8Days from 2021, when the Applewood Sliced Pork Bak Kwa was introduced:

“The sliced pork is smoked for two hours with US-imported applewood, which apparently adds a more superior fragrance and flavour to the meat. The pork hind leg is marinated with the brand’s marinade as usual.

The main difference between this and their regular bak kwa ($16.80 for 300g) is the way they’re barbecued — the latter is grilled over regular charcoal,” the article reads./TISG

