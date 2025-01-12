SINGAPORE: After a netizen took to an online forum on Friday (Jan 10) to ask other people working from home (WFH) what their typical routine is like, many others shared their WFH schedules.

“For those who work from home, what’s your typical routine like?” the netizen wrote out the question. “For me, I work two to three hours in the morning. Then I have lunch and nap before another two hours of work.”

Many others responded to the post with their own routines. “Log in at 8.55 am to ‘show’ that I started work,” wrote one. “Usually do house chores or workout till 11. Reply to some emails till 12. 12-2 pm lunch, then continue to reply to some emails.

End the day at around 3 pm but will move my mouse here and there to “show” that I am still online till 6 pm. RTO eat lunch with colleagues and the manager on and off and will share WFH time managed to clear lots of unproductive office admin matters, which I don’t.

Individual contributor here. May be different if a managerial position.”

“I’m a software engineer who works from home,” wrote another. “10 am. Wake up late when there’s no morning meeting, start working, check team status, and update progress. 12 pm, lunch nearby or at home.

1 pm, start work but ended up having a mind block and not progressing much. Somewhere around 3-5 pm, thinking about life. 6 pm, go out for dinner. 8 pm, Netflix or game.

10 pm, start to have ideas/solutions for the tasks I’m working on today; code, fix bugs, and find a workaround until the pull request’s build passed. 2 am, try to sleep with a fast heart rate. 3 am, actually fall asleep. Repeat.”

Still, one person shared how the comments in the thread made him want to work from home even more. “So much time wasted travelling and pretending to do work during downtime. Mandating when your job can be done fully remotely without issues is wild.

Currently, only 1-day WFH, I wake up at 8, snooze the alarm repeatedly until 9, turn on my laptop, make myself appear as online, go shower, make coffee until around 9.30, check email/teams/tickets if any task, if not do my own stuff or chores, until 6, in between, just cook/tabao/order whenever I start feeling hungry.”