Featured News In the Hood

Woman throws ‘durians’ out of bus when driver asks her to leave for bringing the fruit inside

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 20, 2023

SINGAPORE: A video of how one woman reacted when she was told by a bus driver to alight because she and her companion had durian with them has shocked many online.

While her male companion stood up and appeared to be ready to comply with the bus driver’s request, the woman merely threw the durian out of the bus’s door. The incident was shared on the Instagram account @sgfollowsall on Dec 14 (Thursday). It is captioned, “Shared by a follower: Auntie kena scolded for bringing Lew lian into d bus. She can just throw like that ???”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall)

In the video, the bus driver can be seen talking to the man and the woman while the vehicle is at a stop. The two then stand up and head toward the exit. The man then presses the button to get the doors to open, but before he can go any further, the woman stops him by saying something and then chucks a yellow plastic bag onto the ground.

See also  Bus company wins praise as it forgives 12-year-old boy who took bus for joyride

The person who filmed the incident showed where the bag had landed. Meanwhile, the man and the woman returned to their seats.

Many netizens commenting on the video were shocked by the woman’s action, and some warned that she could be fined for littering. Others, however, wondered why the man and woman did not just get off the bus, eat the durian, and then wait for the next bus, especially since the fruit is not cheap these days.

Another wrote that if the two wanted durian, they could have double bagged the fruit, placed it in a ziplock bag, and then in an opaque one to avoid getting attention.

Concerning littering, the National Environment Agency said on Jan 9 of this year, “Under EPHA (the Environmental Public Health Act of Singapore). Any individual who commits a littering offence is liable on conviction to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

See also  'There's no bin, no wonder they litter,' Singaporean complains about littering by foreign workers

The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order (CWO), requiring offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours. NEA will continue with its educational and enforcement efforts to encourage members of the public to exercise social graciousness and take personal ownership in keeping Singapore clean.” /TISG

Read also: Family gets ‘durian season SURPRISE’ as big fat worm comes with the fruit!

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

“It was a teen cockroach!” — Diner shocked to find a bug “hiding” under the vegetable he ate

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

“It was a teen cockroach!” — Diner shocked to find a bug “hiding” under the vegetable he ate

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Mother and son forced to work two jobs to support his jobless dad, who refuses to cut down his overspending on cigarettes, food and beer

October 6, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.