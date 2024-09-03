;
Woman seeks long-lost Singaporean father whom she hasn’t seen in 26 years

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman searching for her father appealed online for help to find him, posting his name and an old photograph of him.

On the Sg lost and found Facebook group on Aug 29, Shenyen Francisco wrote that she was looking for her father, Wee Geok Seng. He is also known as William Wee.

Mr Wee used to live in Ang Mo Kio, but when Ms Shenyen visited his last known address, he was no longer there.

Writing that they lost connection when she was still a child, she added,  “Please send me a message if you’re familiar with him or seen him by chance.”

She posted a photo of Mr Wee from 26 years ago and added that he will be turning 70 years old this year and is unsure of what he looks like now.

Ms Shenyen does not live in Singapore. Her father’s name is on her birth certificate, and she has an acknowledgement letter from him. However, she does not know what his NRIC number is, nor does she know much about his work history.

Thanking netizens in advance, she expressed the hope that the members of the group page would be able to help her. Ms Shenyen’s post was also shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Sept 1).

In answer to questions from commenters on her post, Ms Shenyen confirmed that her father is Singaporean. She also wrote that she found his Facebook account, but he hasn’t replied to her messages to him.

Although she has also reached out to his Facebook friends, they haven’t replied to her either. One commenter advised her to contact the community organization Crime Library Singapore.

Others told her to try the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Housing and Development Board, or the Ministry of Home Affairs, although there is a possibility that they will not release personal information.

A Facebook user suggested that she hire a private investigator to help her with her search, which Ms Shenyen says she has already done.

“Private investigation agencies have well-trained personnel and resources to use in tracing missing persons much faster and conveniently. A private investigator can offer more specialized search to ensure the process is done thoroughly and within a short time,” this site says.

Some suggested that she post an advertisement in a Chinese-language newspaper.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Shenyen for more information or updates. /TISG

