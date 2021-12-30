Home News Woman seeks help 'finding good normal men' in Singapore, netizens offered some...

Woman seeks help 'finding good normal men' in Singapore, netizens offered some amusing advice

Photo: freepik/cookie_studio (for illustration purposes only)

"I'm mid 30s(female), have a stable job, financially secure and literate. Okay looking (men have told me I'm sexy or cute). But the dating selection of men in Singapore...are well. Disappointing. Been on dating apps, trying to find a partner but its been exhausting." — Woman

By Anna Maria Romero
Singapore — Netizens have offered a woman some very helpful advice in comments made on the NUSWhispers Facebook page after she lamented the shortage of worthy males in Singapore and made this plaintive plea: “Anyone have any ideas/suggestions where to find good normal men?”

The woman, who remains anonymous, began by wondering “if my fellow single female Singaporeans feel the same way”.

This is how she described herself: “I’m mid-30s (female), have a stable job, financially secure and literate. Okay looking (men have told me I’m sexy or cute).”

Then she got to the crux of her problem—the lack of dateable men in the Republic. As she observed, she finds “the dating selection of men in Singapore…are well. Disappointing.”

She has used dating apps in her quest for a partner,  she said. And the sum total of her exploits? “It’s been exhausting.”

Most men either don’t know what they want, emotionally unavailable or immature, not financially stable, or I’m just not attracted to them (my physical looks bar set very low already),” she said, then asking for suggestions for finding a partner.

The admin of the page suggested that the poster aims for finding men who are a little bit older since most men her age usually go for women in their 20s.

Another netizen offered the exact opposite advice, telling her to put her “investment in fresh grads”.

Others advised her bluntly to “lower her expectations”.

Some told her to “focus on herself.”

Another woman, who’s dating someone outside her ethnic community, suggested to her: “Cast your net further.”

/TISG

Read also: “Should I leave him?” Girlfriend expects her bf to earn $15K a month but he only earns $4,500

“Should I leave him?” Girlfriend expects her bf to earn $15K a month but he only earns $4,500

