Woman seeks help after ‘irresponsible’ neighbour leaves bug-infested furniture items at lift lobby

SINGAPORE: A woman appealed for help on a popular page on Facebook with what to do with her neighbour whom she said “left bug-infested furniture items” at their lift lobby.

The problem, wrote Ms Michelle Poh on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Mar 5), is that “These bugs then crawl into my unit.”

And even though they’ve left a note to their neighbour, this person “did it again…Or rather thrice.

Complained to town council but no effective action other than pasting poster saying it’s illegal to dump items.”

She then thanked readers in advance asking for help on her next course of action.

Ms Poh posted photos of two sofas, one which appears to be covered in leather and the other in a wicker-type material, as well as a cabinet.

She also posted a screenshot of a memo from Ang Mo Kim Town Council, which enjoins residents not to leave their bulky items in common areas including lift lobbies.

Ms Poh also highlighted a portion which says that bulky items will be collected by conservancy workers from the doorstep of residents on collection days. Therefore, residents should not leave bulky items in the corridor outside their units or at the lift landing, and that “Actions will be taken against the resident if required.”

When The Independent Singapore reached out to Ms Poh, she told us that there has been no update so far, but that the town council said they will look into the matter.

Netizens commenting on the post advised Ms Poh as to what she can do.

“Lodge a report in one service. Reason fire hazard,” wrote one.

“Report to one service apps. There very fast response n work it,” a netizen enthused.

“Talk to RC leader n get Blk Ambassador to talk to him first.” wrote another.

One chimed in, “Call TC to quickly remove the items. If you see any workers or cleaners downstairs, can also ask them to help. Usually they respond quite fast.”

“Meet or write to the MP and inform them the town council actions not effective,” suggested another.

The Independent Singapore has also reached out to Tampines Town Council.

/TISG

