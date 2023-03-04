Woman says that she finds herself attracted to her boyfriend’s friend, asks what she should do to protect her relationship

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media explaining that she found herself attracted to her boyfriend’s male friend. She asked netizens for advice on what she should do to protect her relationship.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she and her boyfriend were polar opposites, “I am very introverted and shy while my boyfriend is very outgoing. He likes to hang out with his groups of friends and would always bring me along”. She wrote that she and her boyfriend had been together for more than two years. While she was shy and awkward during outings with his friends, she wrote that it got better as she got to know his friends.

“Recently he started going out more often with a male friend (B) who just came back from his overseas studies. Just like how I try to be friendlier with my boyfriend’s closer friends, I did the same with B. However I find myself getting attracted to B”, she wrote. She added that B was very similar to her as he was also not as outgoing but still fun-loving. She also said that out of all her boyfriend’s friends, she was able to have much more natural conversations with B.

“I have not taken any action of course. I still love my boyfriend a lot. But I am worried the more we hang out together, the more easily I might be tempted some day. What should I do to protect my relationship with my boyfriend?” she wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post wrote that the answer was a rather obvious one. Here’s what they said:

Earlier this year, a woman who had been involved with a man before and during his relationship with another wanted to know if she should confess everything to his girlfriend.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman asked if she should tell the man’s current girlfriend that he had been cheating on her before they even got together officially. Calling the man ‘A’, the woman wrote that she was in a relationship with him for two years before she ended it.

“I ended the relationship because I felt that we were not compatible with me wanting to be with him all the time and him wanting personal space. We reconnected about a year later because he was moving to Ang Mo Kio and wanted to invite me over to his house to “say goodbye to the house”. That’s when we both realised we still had feelings for each other”, the woman wrote.

She added that even though both she and A had feelings for each other, they still took on relationships with other people. Even though they were in separate relationships she said that he “would sneak over to my place late at night, or we would go out to have dinner together. (Would be very easy to trace if she checked his Grab)”.

The woman wrote that she and A had been sneaking around for more than a year. “And a few days ago he told me that he applied for BTO with his girlfriend (which failed). But I feel like she needs to know who she is marrying”, she wrote.

She then asked A if he still planned to see her even after getting married to his girlfriend and A replied that he probably still would. “He told me that I am his favourite person and that he loves me the most, but being with her is easier. So should I tell her?” the woman asked netizens.

