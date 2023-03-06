Woman says her assistant manager impersonated her to find out from her doctor if she really had life-changing disease

SINGAPORE: The Assistant Manager (AM) at a woman’s company took things a step too far when she impersonated her subordinate and called her doctor.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said she felt violated by her AM’s actions. She wrote: “I work for a rather big company, they took part in the NDP parade. Their whole basis revolves around keeping their customers info private and confidential. However, they don’t even treat their STAFF’S information as p&c”.

She added that she was recently diagnosed with a “life changing disease and no matter how I try to explain it to my AM she does not believe that I am sick. She thinks I am faking my medical leaves. I know cause she gossips with my coworker. She expressed her disbelief that I could be sick after so many months even with documents and letters from my doctors”.

The woman received a message from her AM, who admitted to calling her doctors. “As my AM she has all my personal information like my IC number, phone number and address. I find it extremely violating that she would use my person info and pretend to be me. Maybe I could understand if she was HR but she is just my AM. When I asked HR they of caused denied and is on the company’s side. Feel very violated that she can “anyhow” use my personal info like that…what can I do?” the woman asked netizens.

