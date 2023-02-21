Woman wants to know if she should reveal to her fling’s girlfriend that he has been cheating all along

SINGAPORE: A woman who had been involved with a man before and during his relationship with another wanted to know if she should confess everything to his girlfriend.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman asked if she should tell the man’s current girlfriend that he had been cheating on her before they even got together officially. Calling the man ‘A’, the woman wrote that she was in a relationship with him for two years before she ended it.

“I ended the relationship because I felt that we were not compatible with me wanting to be with him all the time and him wanting personal space. We reconnected about a year later because he was moving to Ang Mo Kio and wanted to invite me over to his house to “say goodbye to the house”. That’s when we both realised we still had feelings for each other”, the woman wrote.

She added that even though both she and A had feelings for each other, they still took on relationships with other people. Even though they were in separate relationships she said that he “would sneak over to my place late at night, or we would go out to have dinner together. (Would be very easy to trace if she checked his Grab)”.

The woman wrote that she and A had been sneaking around for more than a year. “And a few days ago he told me that he applied for BTO with his girlfriend (which failed). But I feel like she needs to know who she is marrying”, she wrote.

She then asked A if he still planned to see her even after getting married to his girlfriend and A replied that he probably still would. “He told me that I am his favourite person and that he loves me the most, but being with her is easier. So should I tell her?” the woman asked netizens.

Netizens who commented on the post blamed both A and the other woman for their ‘relationship’.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier this year, a woman who recently discovered her friend’s boyfriend cheated wondered if she should break the news to her.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhipsers, the woman asked: “Would you tell someone their boyfriend is cheating on them?”

She wrote: “Recently I found out that my boyfriend’s friend has been cheating on his girlfriend on and off. Initially I didn’t think much of it because i thought he was just lying to her and hiding chats from her but recently I accidentally found out that he was physically cheating on her”. The woman added that the couple had been together for almost seven years and had plans to get married in the next two years.

“He still treats her pretty well and dotes on her with luxury goods but I feel so bad for her at how oblivious she is to his cheating”, she wrote. The woman then asked if others would want to know if their boyfriends cheated. She also asked if she should tell the woman about her boyfriend or if she should keep quiet about the entire thing.

