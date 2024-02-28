SINGAPORE: A woman on a train has sparked a debate among online users after being photographed sitting in a priority seat while an uncle sat on the floor beside her.

“West-bound train towards Tuas,” an online user reported in a post. “6.30pm crowded office peak hour. The lady in the Show You Care seat is oblivious of the old man sitting there. She knew and looked at him but decided, ‘I need the seat to look at my phone.'”

Despite the writer seeming to speak about the woman, others shared their take on the situation.

Some came up with possible explanations, with one saying, “Maybe uncle rejected her offer? Just a reminder — giving out seats is optional… not a must. Even posters show. If she chooses not to, you also can’t fault her.”

Another argued that other people could have given the uncle their seat, saying, “Anyone could give up the seat to the elderly, not just her. It’s just that she is sitting at the priority seat. Doesn’t need to be her giving. The guy beside her also can give mah. Same logic.

“She paid the same amount for the ride,” another pointed out. “It’s up to her to give it up or not.”

Still, a fourth wrote, sharing an anecdote of her own. “Why don’t you ask the rest of the passengers to give up their seats? Anyone else can also give up their seat to the elderly.

“Why must (we) always aim for the person who sits at priority seating… Don’t judge anyone… I encountered once before–there was a lady who kept asking me to give the priority seat which I was sitting on to the elderly but, her attitude very rude.

I was five months pregnant but not so obviously cause my bag covered my stomach. Finally I told her back ‘Can’t you see I also need a seat?’ She immediately felt embarrassed and then shut her mouth up.”

Others argued that passengers have the right to decide if they want to give up their seats.