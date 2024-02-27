;
In the Hood

Mazda driver blocks woman’s home driveway; she then sends a “love letter” to the car owner

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: After a man parked in a residence’s driveway at Serangoon Gardens, completely blocking it, a woman left a note for the driver in red letters that was polite yet firm and direct, as access to get outside is vital to her family members.

Ms Valerie Woo shared photos of the vehicle on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday (Feb 26). The photos from several angles showed a poorly parked car directly outside the gate.

Screengrab/ Complaint Singapore FB page

The black Mazda had parked outside her gate at noon the day before. Ms Woo also posted a picture of the note she stuck on the windshield.

It reads, “Kindly do not park your car directly outside my gate. I have an elderly mother. If an emergency arises, your car will pose a problem for us. Thank you.”

Screengrab/ Complaint Singapore FB page

After over an hour, the errant driver left. However, it seems that this was not the first time a person had blocked her driveway; this time, it may have been the same driver.

See also  Customer complains about being charged 50 cents for glass of water, coffee shop owners explain why

And while Ms Woo had been polite in her note to him, she did not hold back with her ire in her Facebook post.

“Who parks their car outside somebody else’s gate like this? Blocking the entire driveway,” she wrote at first.

By 1:13 pm, she posted an update. “Driver has just driven off. I didn’t get to see who it was but I suspect it’s the same driver who used to do this a few years ago, on and off. Today was the final straw for me.

It’s inconsiderate to be blocking the driveway access directly in front of somebody’s house. no matter how long or short they want to park there.

Like I said on my note, I have an elderly mother who is bedridden. If an emergency happens, this will hinder access and movement for paramedics.”

What the driver had done is considered illegal parking in Singapore since it hinders the flow of vehicles, especially in the case of an emergency.

See also  Customer warns others against dim sum stall staff who talked over him to upsell and charged higher prices than what was posted

Offenders may be meted a fine, and people can complain about cases of illegal parking by calling the common hotline at 1 800 338 6622 or file a report with the URA by giving the vehicle number of the offending vehicle, place, date, and time of the offence, as well as relevant photos. /TISG

Read also: My one day earning gone’ food delivery rider fined $214 for illegal parking

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Should older people be given a pass when they play loud videos on public transport?

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

TADA investigates driver who threatened woman for boarding his car ‘from the wrong side’

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

$6.80 chicken rice is “very expensive” — Diner upset with her meal “portion so small that it looks like it should be only $2”

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Malaysian mini-market worker in Singapore says her boss overloads her with work for over 13 hours/day but pays her only S$1.7K/month

December 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

725 jobseekers fighting for one job vacancy are “worse than BTO application” — Singaporean laments

December 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean tells couples, “If you want kids, plan your own retirement so they can have their own independent lives”

December 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Eligible Singaporeans, claim your S$300 CDC voucher before year-end!

December 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.