SINGAPORE: After a man parked in a residence’s driveway at Serangoon Gardens, completely blocking it, a woman left a note for the driver in red letters that was polite yet firm and direct, as access to get outside is vital to her family members.

Ms Valerie Woo shared photos of the vehicle on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday (Feb 26). The photos from several angles showed a poorly parked car directly outside the gate.

The black Mazda had parked outside her gate at noon the day before. Ms Woo also posted a picture of the note she stuck on the windshield.

It reads, “Kindly do not park your car directly outside my gate. I have an elderly mother. If an emergency arises, your car will pose a problem for us. Thank you.”

After over an hour, the errant driver left. However, it seems that this was not the first time a person had blocked her driveway; this time, it may have been the same driver.

And while Ms Woo had been polite in her note to him, she did not hold back with her ire in her Facebook post.

“Who parks their car outside somebody else’s gate like this? Blocking the entire driveway,” she wrote at first.

By 1:13 pm, she posted an update. “Driver has just driven off. I didn’t get to see who it was but I suspect it’s the same driver who used to do this a few years ago, on and off. Today was the final straw for me.

It’s inconsiderate to be blocking the driveway access directly in front of somebody’s house. no matter how long or short they want to park there.

Like I said on my note, I have an elderly mother who is bedridden. If an emergency happens, this will hinder access and movement for paramedics.”

What the driver had done is considered illegal parking in Singapore since it hinders the flow of vehicles, especially in the case of an emergency.

Offenders may be meted a fine, and people can complain about cases of illegal parking by calling the common hotline at 1 800 338 6622 or file a report with the URA by giving the vehicle number of the offending vehicle, place, date, and time of the offence, as well as relevant photos. /TISG

