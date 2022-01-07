Woman made $50,000 selling her farts in a jar before ‘gassing out’ and ending up in hospital

- Advertisement -

New York – After bottling too many of her farts in a jar and making around $200,000, a reality TV star was rushed to the hospital with chest pains.

Stephanie Matto, 31, began her gassy business venture in November last year, documenting her diet of beans, eggs, and protein shakes on the short video creation app TikTok to keep viewers updated.

Ms Matto, who appeared on the reality TV show “90-day Fiance,” reportedly made $50,000 a week as she sold each jar for $1,000.

“Wow! What a crazy week it’s been. First of all, thank you for all of the orders, the questions, the support and love! More to come!” she wrote on Instagram during the start of her business venture.

The self-proclaimed “fartrepreneur” said in an Instagram post on Jan 4 that she had made more than $200,000 selling those jars.

However, it appears that the high-fibre diet resulted in gastric complications for Ms Matto.

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it,” she told the UK’s Jam Press.

“I didn’t tell my doctors about the farting in the jar, but I did tell them about my diet. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.”

As doctors advised her to change her diet and prescribed gas suppressant medication, her unusual line of business ended abruptly. How jarring!

Although she can’t produce real farts for sale anymore, Ms Matto announced that cartoon versions of her fart jars were now available for purchase as NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

“And you know what smells even better? Fart jar NFT’s! Now available to mint @fartjarsnft.com,” she said on Instagram on Jan 4.

An NFT is unique digital data such as a drawing, Tweet, meme, music, or game character that can’t be replaced with something else. The owner of an NFT can then trade or sell the unit of data on digital markets.

The fart jar NFTs are sold for .05 ether on her website. An ether is the cryptocurrency used on the Ethereum network and it is us used as a form of payment. So Miss Matto’s NFTs cost about $165 a jar (Jan 6 price). There are currently 5,000 jars available for purchase.

Ms Matto also updated her followers on Thursday (Jan 6), saying that she was back home from the hospital./TISG

