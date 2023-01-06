Woman asks if her potential boyfriend and his family will accept her even if she can’t contribute financially

SINGAPORE — A local Reddit user asked for advice concerning a potential boyfriend with whom she is getting along well but has a net worth larger than hers. “Recently met this guy and we’ve been on more than 5 dates so far, i’ve got positive feelings towards him and he too says he has positive feelings towards me as well,” wrote u/penguinpeachh on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The problem is that the couple is “on very different level of financial status even though we’re the same age,” she wrote, adding that he is “way well off than me so im afraid i wont be able to bring anything to the table in terms of financial capability.” Furthermore, she’s concerned with how the family might feel about their relationship, and she’s at a loss as to how to talk to him about the issue “as it seems weird(??) since we just kinda got to know each other,” ending the post by asking for “any advice etc”.

Luckily, other Redditors were quick to come to her rescue and offer their words of wisdom.

“Start to initiate talks about some of your goals or principles. Use this to gain insight then ask deeper questions to find out whether you are both aligned on key topics. You can intersperse it with other non-financial but equally (or more) important things. For example,” wrote one.

Another pointed out that “Relationships ain’t all about just money and not bringing money,” and added that “Most men are happy to be with women less financially capable who are nice, get along and have a good partnership and mutual respect.”

A commenter whose two sisters are dating rich men wrote that “I can safely say that your financial class does not matter. He probably likes you because of who you are, just go with the flow and discover more about each other.”

“It’s okay to have those worries, it is normal. Just show that whatever his financial situation might be, you’re just working hard for your own future, depending on yourself, and doing the best you can for the both of you. There are other ways to contribute in a relationship,” advised another.

One netizen pointed out that “The wealthier partner doesn’t need the less wealthy one to contribute financially.”

Another Reddit user reassured her that “It’s very early, but a disparity in earnings later in the relationship isn’t a big deal.” /TISG

