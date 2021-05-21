Wife of delivery driver who died while on the job says, ‘Don’t rush them’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After a delivery driver died while out on the job, his wife took to social media advising others not to rush their food deliverymen.

In a Facebook comment, Ms N wrote that she was sharing the news as “the ones on the road can be our father, husband, sister, brother or son”.

We are not naming her, wishing to protect her identity.

She added that her husband passed away due to “over-exhaustion” in his car and was found after two hours.

- Advertisement -

He left behind two children, 16 and four years old.

As if having to deal with his death was not enough, when her husband’s mobile phone was returned to her, she saw many angry text messages from his customers asking about their food or their items.

“Infront (sic) of his body i (sic) was texting and apologizing to each one of them while still in extreme shock,” she wrote, sharing images of some of her messages to the customers.

She added: “We need more compassion and efficiency from employers and patience also (sic) understanding from customers”.

In another comment online, Ms N wrote: “My advice is NOT to rush them. That’s all. It can overwork them or create an accident.”

In an update on Wednesday (May 19), Ms N wrote that she was on her way to an interview to help improve the situation faced by deliverymen.

/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.