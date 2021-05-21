Circle Line delays for one hour due to signalling fault between Lorong Chuan and Caldecott

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Morning peak hour travel was disrupted for an hour due to a signalling fault between Lorong Chuan and Caldecott on the Circle Line on Friday (May 21).

SMRT announced the delay on its Facebook page at 6.36 am, saying engineers were “immediately deployed” and trying to “rectify the fault”.

Free regular and bridging buses were in service between Paya Lebar and Buona Vista MRT stations.

The train operator advised commuters to add more travel time between Serangoon and Farrer Road, making public announcements on trains and at the affected stations, reported The Straits Times.

Passengers were asked to make alternative travel arrangement on other lines, including the East-West Line, North-South Line, North-East Line and the Downtown Line.

Train journeys resumed at 7.30 am.

SMRT announced on Twitter: “Train services have resumed. Free regular and bridging bus services have ceased. We are sorry for affecting your morning commute.”

At 10.30 am, SMRT wrote a full update of the incident on its Facebook page.



