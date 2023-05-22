Widespread praise for SAF officer who rescued elderly woman who fell from bicycle while crossing the road

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer has won widespread praise in the community after he displayed exemplary courage and compassion when he encountered a senior citizen in need of assistance, this week.

Appreciating the officer, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) William Nadan who serves as Officer Commanding of the Island Defence Training Wing at the Island Defence Training Institute, the SAF said on Facebook that the incident took place on 17 May 2023.

Around 12:30pm that day, MWO William was on his way to his lunch break when he noticed a distressing scene along a traffic light crosswalk. An elderly lady had fallen, and her bicycle and groceries kay scattered on the ground. By her side, an elderly gentleman was struggling to pull her away from the road.

Without hesitation, the officer instinctively sprang into action, swiftly taking charge of the situation. Reacting with remarkable speed, MWO William promptly exited his vehicle and rushed to the aid of the senior citizen and her companion.

Assessing the urgency of the situation, MWO William quickly and skillfully helped carry the injured senior onto the pavement, ensuring her safety and preventing any further harm. He also checked if she required any medical attention, as he had undergone the Emergency Medical Specialist course.

MWO William remained at the scene, providing assistance and support until the senior citizen was well enough to return home with her companion.

He later told SAF, “At that moment, I instinctively opened the door and rushed out to help her.”

MWO William added, “No matter how difficult or unfavourable a situation is, you must always step up and help others.”

SAF has publicly commended MWO William for his exemplary conduct and quick thinking during this incident. The officer’s courageous intervention and willingness to assist a fellow citizen in distress epitomize the core values upheld by the SAF: discipline, loyalty, integrity, and compassion.

Singaporeans online also joined in applauding MWO William for his selfless act of heroism and expressing heartfelt gratitude for his unwavering commitment to being a responsible citizen.

Praising his decisiveness and selflessness, some netizens have said on social media that his actions are a reminder of the power of compassion and solidarity within our society while others say they are inspired to lend a helping hand when it is most needed.

