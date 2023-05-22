Woman working as a professional says she makes 5 times her ex-BF who is service crew in F&B and has a criminal record

SINGAPORE: A woman who was in a relationship with a younger man making much less than she was, took to social media to share why things did not work out between them.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she was 30 years old then, and her boyfriend was in his early 20s. She added that he only made about a fifth of her take-home pay. “We come from different worlds. I was raised in a mid-income family, graduated from a ranked university and works as a professional. He, on the other hand, is a school dropout, works as a service crew in an F&B establishment. His family lives in a rental HDB and he has a criminal record from a minor transgression”, she wrote.

They were in a relationship for two years, she said. “I approached our relationship with many exciting plans for the future. I considered the different further education I wanted to pursue to upgrade myself. The different endeavours I wish to undertake to go further in life. I made plans to future-proof ourselves financially. None of these interested him and in fact I think overwhelmed him a little. He was more interested in the present,” the woman shared.

Looking back, she said that the relationship left her drained. She felt it was because they were in different phases of life.

“Today, I am happily married. Have a roof over my head, a pair of twins and a stable career. There’s a lot to look forward to. Occasionally though, like tonight, I’d think of my failed relationship and wonder if I’d be better off if I hadn’t had to learn things the hard way. I don’t know if I regret it though, because I came out of it wiser and more sure of who I am as a person, so for that much, I am grateful”, the woman wrote. /TISG

