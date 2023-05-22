Video of traffic light getting struck by lightning in Yishun goes viral

SINGAPORE: A video circulating on social media has captured a remarkable incident in Yishun, where a traffic light was struck by a bolt of lightning during a recent heavy downpour, causing the traffic light to abruptly lose power. Fortunately, no individuals were in close proximity to the area when the incident occurred.

TikTok user @frangaroo shared the video on Thursday (18 May), documenting the incident that took place at the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Avenue 8. The video gained significant attention, sparking discussions among netizens.

The footage, recorded by a vehicle’s dashboard camera, reveals the pouring rain and the red light indicating a stop. The car capturing the scene patiently waits for the light to turn green.

Suddenly, a bolt of lightning descends from the sky, directly striking the traffic light. The impact causes an immediate power outage, rendering the traffic light non-functional. Fortunately, no fire ensued from the incident, averting any further hazards.

Since its upload, the short video astounded netizens and garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Responding to the video, one netizen said in a popular comment, “Why didn’t the lightning strike the ERP gate?” Some netizens expressed their awe and described the scene as terrifying. Reflecting on the incident, one user wrote, “It serves as a reminder for us not to engage in wrongdoing, lest we be struck by lightning.”

