Scoot employees to get almost 6 months’ bonus as SIA Group makes record profit

SINGAPORE: Scoot, the budget carrier under Singapore Airlines (SIA), has declared that eligible employees will be rewarded with an exceptional bonus amounting to almost six months of pay.

The bonus package consists of a performance bonus of 4.76 months and an ex-gratia bonus of 1.5 months. Scoot disclosed that this substantial bonus is a result of the Singapore Airlines Group’s achievement of a net profit of S$2.16 billion in the past financial year, setting a new record.

Earlier, Singapore Airlines announced that eligible employees would receive approximately eight months of bonuses, comprising 6.65 months of bonuses and 1.5 months of compassionate bonuses.

Scoot’s decision to also provide a bumper bonus to its own staff aligns with its parent company’s appreciation for its employees’ commitment, efforts, and sacrifices.

Scoot emphasized that the generous bonus serves as recognition for the unwavering dedication, hard work, and sacrifices made by its employees. It also acknowledged the triumph of the group’s comprehensive three-year transformation plan, which has bolstered its competitive edge and solidified its groundwork for the future.

