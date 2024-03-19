SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user risked stating an unpopular opinion when he wrote that he does not believe people deserve respect just because they’re older. Acknowledging that “we Asians are constantly asked to respect the elders”, he wrote on r/Singapore on Monday (March 18) that “I think this value is quite b*ll.”

The Reddit user wrote that he was airing his opinion after seeing another popular post from last week in which the author asked, “Are Old People Automatically Entitled to A Seat?” —a post that spawned a lively discussion.

He added: “Why is it that i should respect the elders if they do not deserve it?” He also explained that he respects people, whether old or young, “depending on their attitudes and behaviours.”

“Why is it that the elders can disrespect younger people and demand for respect just cause of their age? Does it mean that i am entitled to disrespect kids that are younger than me?” he asked, adding that he believes respect needs to be earned.

“Do not expect me to give you some ‘age-exclusive’ respect. If you are rude, do not expect me to be nice to you. Period.”

The context of this is most likely the previous one, wherein the post author shared that an older man who entered a packed train shouted at a young lady, telling her she needed to give up her seat.

The post author also wrote that it was not the first time he had seen an elderly person behaving rudely and demanding that others give up their seats.

Some commenters on the post wrote that it’s not only old people who can be rude, as they’ve witnessed young people being rude as well.

Another Reddit user chimed in to say that rudeness is not a matter of age at all.

“There (is) a portion of people who are crazy when young, and when those crazy grow old they do the same things like bulldozing through a crowded bus stop of people with their entitled mobility vehicles,” he added.

One said that the issue is not just about respect but also about empathy since things get more difficult the older we get, and older people have aches and pains that younger people don’t.

“It is a social grace to give up your seat to those who need it more than you, not so much about whether you respect them or not,” another commenter wrote, adding:

“I don’t see why (respect) has to be earned – it doesn’t take much to be courteous to (older people) or go a little out of your way to make life a bit more comfortable for them, even if they might not be so polite to you or dismissive of you because of your age.” /TISG