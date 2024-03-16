SINGAPORE: An online user took to a forum asking if elderly passengers are automatically entitled to public transportation seats.

“So today, I was on the train when I saw this uncle (probably in his early 60s) boarding the train at Queenstown station,” the online user shared in a public forum on Wednesday (March 13). “The moment he entered the train, he went towards a young lady and started to shout at her to get out of her seat and let him have it.”

The writer added, “She was not seated on the priority seat. The poor lady who was taking a nap got a shock and quickly moved out of her seat. I thought that it was pretty rude for the uncle to demand a seat like this.

He could have asked nicely for a seat and I think most people would be happy to oblige. This is not the first time I have witnessed elderly people demanding seats in a rude manner.”

“No. They are not automatically entitled to a seat”

A handful of online users weighed in, with a good number calling out the “entitled” behaviour.

“No. They are not automatically entitled to a seat,” one answered. “We are all paying customers who paid for a service (i.e. the train ride) and have equal entitlements. Young people should be encouraged to give up their seats, but it is not for the old people to demand it.

Something that happened to the young lady in OP’s story also happened to me. I just told him off (in a nice way) to ask nicely next time if he needs a seat.”

“Super entitled boomer behaviour,” another wrote. “Can’t stand it. No one knows the mental/physical conditions of the seated person as well. They could very well need the seat as well.

This entitled behaviour riles me up more than it should as I have endometriosis which means excruciating period pains. Usually managed with painkillers but some days are just bad. I -need- that seat.”

In response to one of the comments, the post’s writer added that just because someone looks more “physically fit” or younger doesn’t exempt them from being passengers who need a seat.

