SINGAPORE: A man in his early 30s is considering leaving his high-paying corporate job after his company denied him a proper break.

In a lengthy post on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum, the man wrote that although he’s thankful and ‘fortunate enough’ to work in a lucrative position for several years, allowing him to save a substantial amount of savings, the relentless demands of the job have left him feeling completely burned out.

“I’m so burnt out, exhausted, and just sick and tired of client pressures, etc. Like this public holiday weekend, nobody will let me just rest for these just 4 days and it’s driving me so close to breaking point,” he lamented. “I only took leave for one working day; why can’t they leave me alone?”

He also admitted that there was a time when he genuinely enjoyed his job; however, the constant pressures and his company’s refusal to let him take a real breather have worn him down to the point of exhaustion.

“I might regret it but I feel like I don’t care about the job anymore…I don’t care about any of the branded things my colleagues talk about or cars or houses or luxurious 5-star holidays or business-class flights; most of my salary goes into savings anyway,” he went on.

“I sometimes feel like I’m quietly going mad when they talk about such things and I keep quiet and we all continue to work ourselves to death, but all my friends and family can tell me is how lucky I am.”

In a plea for advice, the man asked the Reddit community for suggestions on jobs that offer a healthier work-life balance, where he could actually disconnect when he’s off-duty. Ideally, he’s looking for a role that involves no client demands and short working hours, with enough flexibility to pursue his personal life and travel interests.

“It would be great if it pays at least 3k but I don’t know what’s realistic. And nice if it involves a bit of intellectual work but if don’t have, also ok,” he wrote.

“I write well and work well in a corporate setting. I have a degree if that makes a difference. I am sorry if I offend anyone; please don’t flame me. I’m just so so tired and I don’t know what to do anymore.”

“I understand; no flaming here. We’re all burnt out.”

In the Reddit thread, people reassured him that he wasn’t alone in feeling this way and that wanting a change was completely valid, even if it meant leaving a high-paying job. They stressed that life is too short to be stuck in a constant state of stress and that he should make time to enjoy his personal life and pursue activities he loves, like traveling.

One individual said, “I understand; no flaming here. We’re all burnt out. And it’s great that in your early 30s you’re able to save up quite a bit that you can fall back on.

Others recommended that he look into options outside the corporate world, such as freelancing or becoming a security guard. They pointed out that freelancing could provide him with the flexibility to set his own hours and escape the constant demands of client work.

One individual commented, “Are you comfortable with a freelance career in writing, editing, or copywriting? You can select projects of interest and enjoy breaks in between.”

Another shared, “Security guard. Legit. I have a friend who is like you—high-paying but completely burnt out. Just want to do a simple job.

He became a security guard. His pay, I is 3-4k. He says it’s the best mental break he has ever had. He best described it as: paid vacation with little responsibility; once he clocks out, no one will call or ask him anything. If he mc, he really left alone.”

47% of Singapore workers are burned out

A recent study by Instant Offices, a workspace solutions provider, has found that Singapore is the third most burned-out city in the world, following London and Melbourne.

The research surveyed 30 cities around the globe with the highest levels of burnout sentiment. It revealed that 47 percent of workers in Singapore reported feeling mentally and/or physically exhausted at the end of their workday.

Moreover, over two in five employees expressed that they find it more and more difficult to feel motivated to do their work.

Read more: Singapore is the 3rd most burned-out city in the world: Study

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)