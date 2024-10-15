SINGAPORE: When an older woman refused to move her bag from where she placed it on a bus seat and even got upset with those who wanted to sit there, some netizens seemed inclined to be kind to her.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, Hui Chin posted two photos of the elderly woman sitting on an aisle seat of a bus, captioning it, “She will scold you if you want to sit.”

She had a large light green bag of plastic attached to a trolley with wheels that almost completely occupied the seat to her right.

Hui Chin also posted another photo in the comments section of the elderly woman dragging the trolley with her green bag behind her, adding that they weren’t sure how dirty the trolley was.

“Eeee the wheel so dirty yet she put on a chair… she got common sense or not?” wrote one commenter.

Some people noted how fierce the expression on the woman’s face was.

Another commenter expressed how frustrated he was, writing how “trying” it was after a hard day at work, and he wanted to sleep on a bus seat that he paid for.

One wrote that older people don’t seem to care about other people’s concerns.

Others suggested that SBS put up posters to say that trolleys should be placed on floors, not seats.

However, not everyone took the post-author’s side.

One wrote that it was ok because the aunty is old and asked the post author not to disturb her.

“Some people, after getting old, become like kids again. Be understanding, please,” they added.

Another pointed out that if the bus is empty and the seat does not get soiled, it should not be a problem.

“Why disturb old people?” one asked.

Others pointed out that there were other free seats on the bus.

“Hey give her a break lah. There are many other seats. Don’t you see she carries many things?” one wrote.

Another reminded him that we would all grow old one day, while one said that the aunty should be pitied as she had no one to help her.

One tried to inject another perspective into the matter, saying that the woman may not have wanted her trolley to block the aisles of the bus.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Hui Chin for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: “She scolded me” — Woman says she got told off for asking a bus passenger not to put “her socks cladded feet on seats, handles, and armrests”