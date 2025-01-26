MALAYSIA: Despite its many flavours, Malaysia typically does not receive enough credit for its culinary traditions. The unique multicultural cooking style of Malaysia is best exemplified by Roti Canai—a flatbread enjoyed worldwide for its fantastic taste.

The Origins of Roti Canai

Indian Muslim immigrants first prepared Roti Canai, introducing their culinary practices to Malaysia. The Indian word “roti,” meaning bread, complements “canai,” which may originate from Chennai, where many early immigrants to Malaysia came from. Over time, Malaysians developed their own national speciality from this initial flatbread.

A culinary masterpiece

The preparation of Roti Canai requires expert skill, involving multiple folding and pressing steps. The dough—made from flour, water, eggs, and palm oil—is repeatedly folded, giving Roti Canai its distinct flaky texture. The result is a crispy exterior that encases a tender, chewy interior. Roti Canai is a versatile dish, enjoyed at any time of the day and often served with lentil curry or meat dishes.

Global recognition

Roti Canai has achieved global acclaim, earning a place among the top breads worldwide, according to TasteAtlas, which highlights exceptional culinary experiences. This international recognition brings well-deserved attention to Malaysian cuisine.

Netizens weigh in

The news of Roti Canai being ranked among the world’s top breads sparked lively online discussions, with netizens expressing pride and surprise. Here are a few comments from Reddit users:

A user remarked: “The best breakfast in the world. It’s my first choice whenever I’m in Malaysia, and my daughter (on her first visit to Malaysia) loves it, too!”

Another user commented: “The simplest bread is often the best bread. How ironic! But it wouldn’t be complete without curry.” Someone else shared: “I wish they had this bread in my country!”

A blend of cultures

Food in Malaysia reflects a harmonious blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and other ethnic culinary traditions. By incorporating diverse influences, Roti Canai embodies a Malaysian creation that appeals to people everywhere. Found in local markets and upscale dining spots alike, it plays a central role in Malaysia’s food heritage.

The global success of Roti Canai invites the world to discover Malaysia’s remarkable culinary diversity. International food enthusiasts now celebrate this iconic dish, recognising how it exemplifies the seamless fusion of cultures and extraordinary cooking methods that define Malaysian cuisine.

