Where to watch breathtaking New Year fireworks in Singapore

ByYoko Nicole

December 31, 2024
SINGAPORE: There are only a few hours left before the clock strikes 12, and you’re probably wondering where to watch the New Year’s fireworks display and spend the last minute of the year.

We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of some of the most breathtaking fireworks shows you can watch in Singapore:

Merlion Park

Picture the famous Merlion statue—half fish, half lion—against a backdrop of vivid blasts of colourful, dancing lights.

That would be a fantastic sight to behold. At the stroke of twelve, Merlion Park is transformed into a sophisticated setting for a modern and traditional New Year’s Eve event.

Photo: IG/ jacquelinebanki screengrab

Large crowds usually come here yearly, so it’s important to make your way to the park a few hours before midnight to get a good seat for the show.

Location: One Fullerton Merlion Park, Singapore 049213 Singapore

Gardens by the Bay

If you are a nature lover, Gardens by the Bay is probably the best place. This world-class horticultural area provides a haven for nature lovers and photographers alike.

Photo: tawatchai07/Freepik

However, the scene here becomes all the more spectacular during the New Year. The majestic Marina Bay Sands and the iconic Supertrees create a breathtaking backdrop for the spectacular fireworks show as you assemble along the promenade.

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Bayfront Plaza, Singapore 018953

Marina Barrage

Built across the marine channel where five streams of water combine, the 350-meter-long Marina Barrage is an excellent spot to witness New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Photo: IG/ yean_to_travel screengrab

The spacious green rooftop deck here is perfect for gathering and spending quality time with family before 2024 ends.

Location: 8 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018951

Helix Bridge

Looking for an enchanting evening? The Helix Bridge could be the place for you.

Photo: IG/ kaneswaran_photography screengrab

Inspired by the geometric configuration of DNA, this iconic bridge spans Singapore’s Marina Bay and features opposing stainless steel double helix structures surrounding a walkway.

A mystical ambience is created for your New Year’s Eve evening as the sky explodes in a glorious light display, and the water below reflects their movements.

Location: Links between Marina Bay and Marina Centre, Singapore 038981 Singapore

Sentosa Island

Ring in the New Year at Palawan Beach, Sentosa! Gather your family and enjoy a free movie marathon featuring beloved hits like Minions: The Rise of Gru, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and Stardust.

The screenings begin at 5:15 pm and run through midnight, leading up to the dazzling 2025 fireworks display.

Photo: IG/sentosa_island screengrab

But for those who want to celebrate it in a different way, you can also check other awesome spots in the area, like FOC by the Beach, 1-Altitude Coast, Sensoryscape (Glow Garden), or Siloso Beach.

Location: 54 Palawan Beach Walk, Singapore 098233

