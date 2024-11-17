SINGAPORE: Jingjin Liu, founder of Elevate, shared her personal story on LinkedIn, recalling an experience from 8 years ago that shaped her perspective on gender equity in the workplace.

In her post, Liu described a pivotal moment when her division’s Vice President (VP) asked her to step into a high-stakes meeting with one of the world’s largest automotive OEMs

“We had 200+ people working around the clock, and the pressure was immense. He said, ‘Jingjin, you have 5 hours to get ready. Can you do this?'” she explained the situation.

At that moment, Liu felt a surge of adrenaline—this was an opportunity that could potentially change her career trajectory.

However, just before the meeting, her VP asked a question that caught her completely off guard: “What are you wearing right now?”

Initially, Liu was confused, but her VP went on to explain that the president of the client company has a reputation for ‘hitting on women, so he wanted her to be prepared.’

“The VP’s warning was necessary, but it shifted the conversation—from my expertise to my safety,” Liu exclaimed.

In the hours leading up to the meeting, Liu realized she had to prepare for more than just the discussion content.

While ensuring she had her talking points ready, she also brought a junior male colleague along as a buffer, preparing herself for any inappropriate behaviour towards her during the meeting.

“I managed the situation. I delivered. But I can’t forget the complexity of that moment,” she expressed how she felt.

Why Liu shared her story

Liu shared her experience to shed light on women’s often-hidden challenges in professional settings and empower others to speak up against gender inequality.

She recognized that many women encounter similar situations involving harassment or unequal treatment but often keep quiet due to a “misplaced sense of shame.”

She also pointed out that while some believe gender equity has been achieved, the reality is that women are still forced to ‘weigh their safety alongside their expertise.’

“The scales aren’t balanced,” she stated. She emphasized that these ongoing challenges must be openly discussed and addressed in workplaces.

“That VP prepared me for the uncomfortable reality, and his honesty mattered,” she explained.

Liu also expressed that she hopes things will be different moving forward. “I want women walking into rooms to think about their performance, not their perceived vulnerability,” she wrote.

“If you believe equity is here, look closer. Because no one should have to ask themselves, ‘What am I wearing?’ before a career-defining meeting,” she added.

What progress has Singapore made towards gender equality?

According to the latest United Nations Gender Inequality Index, Singapore ranked first in the Asia Pacific and eighth globally for its low level of gender inequality.

The ranking was based on three key dimensions: reproductive health, empowerment, and the labour market.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development also reported in May 2024 that significant progress has been made in increasing the representation of women in the workforce.

Between 2013 and 2023, the employment rate for women aged 25 to 64 rose from 69.2% to 76.6%, narrowing the gender gap in employment to 12.4 percentage points.

Additionally, more women are now in leadership positions. Among the top 100 SGX-listed companies, the percentage of women on boards has surged from 7.5% in 2013 to 22.7% as of June 2023.

