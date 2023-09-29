What’s the best thing about Singapore? — “Nothing” says SG woman

SINGAPORE: When a woman who says she’s from Singapore was asked what’s the best thing about her country, surprisingly, she said, “Nothing.” She also said: “I don’t like my country… The people. The way they talk, and stuff like that.”

A TikToker who goes by Brandondior1 (@brandondior1) posts short videos where he asks young people he meets on the street some basic questions, such as, “How old are you?” “What country are you from?” and “Would people think you’re older or younger?” Most people he talks to are positive about their countries, but one young woman from Singapore had nothing good to say.

After she told Brandondior1 that there’s nothing she likes about her country, she said flatly, “I don’t like my country.”

He then asked her, “What’s the worst thing about that country?”

“The people. The way they talk, and stuff like that,” she replied.”

Brandondior1 then asked her to “give a message to people who haven’t been there.”

“If you go there for like a holiday, it’s fine,” the Singaporean woman replied, “but if you grew up living there, don’t do that.”

The video has since gone viral, getting over half a million views since it was posted on Wednesday (Sept 27).

Understandably, commenters on TikTok were none too pleased with her answers that painted Singapore in a pretty bad light.

One much-liked comment referred to the woman as an “ah lian.”

But most TikTok users who responded to her post said how much they love Singapore and how proud they are of the country.

“I love Singapore! I am so lucky to be born here.”

“I’m proud being a Singaporean.”

“Love my country Singapore proud of it too. 🥰🥰”

“Born and bred here… I am one proud Singaporean! 🥰”

“I love my country – Singapore….🥰. Singapore is a great country and many good people…”

“I love Singapore. I am lucky to born in Singapore.”

“l love everything about Singapore.”

“Love ❤️Singapore! It’s nurturing us !”

“I visited around the world 🌎 but I like Singapore 🇸🇬 the most ..Singapore is the most beautiful country in the world 🌎 🥰🥰🥰”

Even people who are not from Singapore expressed how much they love it.

“I am from Indonesia but I am so lucky working in Singapore 🥰.”

“Singapore is nice country.. been working here for almost 10years.. Singapore is my second country I’m from Philippines,”

“I’m from Bangladesh. But I like so much Singapore.”

Others listed the things they liked best about the Little Red Dot.

“The accessibility and convenience is unmatched! Love Singapore 💜”

“And safety.”

“Clean and safe.”

“Best thing is the transportation system.”

“I am proud to be a Singaporean. The safe environment we get here is priceless.”

Some addressed the woman in the video directly.

“It’s so sad😥sister i Don’t know you living in which country right now. Singapore is the best secure country, as a foreign worker i can say that🥰🥰🥰”

“I used to share that mindset but wait till the honeymoon period ends and the homesickness starts…” /TISG