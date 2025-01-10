SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker shared on social media that her boss has been making things quite difficult for her since she handed in her resignation letter last November.

She posted her experience on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Thursday (Jan 9), explaining that when she tendered her resignation, her boss refused to acknowledge it and did not speak to her for a time.

Whenever her boss needed to communicate something about work, they would have the manager relay the message instead of speaking to her directly.

When she also requested to take some of her leftover leave, which she couldn’t cash out, her boss flat-out refused, saying it wasn’t possible because the team was “SEVERELY understaffed” and they needed her around.

“My notice period is 2 months… and my plan was to leave a week earlier and I really have no idea what difference would that make but he keeps on saying that they need me here,” she wrote.

“To me it seems like a load of bullcrap as when I was there, he constantly said I was underperforming even though I hit all my KPIs. With my resignation, the once 7 people team is down to only 2 people. He keeps on passing on new projects to me though I’m serving my notice period,” she added.

She also shared that her boss had verbally abused her multiple times before she resigned and almost put her on a PIP simply because she didn’t “suck up.”

Stressed out by the whole situation, she asked other members of the forum, “What should I do? This is causing unwanted stress even though I already am exiting the company. It feels like they have shackles over me and I just can’t escape.”

‘Don’t go in. What are they going to do, fire you?’

In the discussion thread, several Redditors advised the worker to ignore her boss’ demands and push through with taking her leave.

One Redditor expressed, “Book your leave for your last days of employment. Don’t go in. What are they going to do, fire you?”

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “You can opt not to do anything at all, the bridge is already burned. Let HR know that you’re going to take the leave you’re entitled to.”

Others chimed in to note how petty her boss was, with one Redditor adding, “Sme? Pretty childish for someone who’s supposed to be the head of a department.

“If he’s this petty about someone leaving I wouldn’t wana know how petty or frustrating he can be in terms of deadlines.”

Taking leave during notice period

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM), employees have the option to use their annual leave to shorten their notice period, allowing them to leave earlier than originally planned.

In this case, they’ll only get paid up until their last working day, and the employer won’t pay for the leave used to cut the notice period. Once the last day is done, they can start their new job right away.

If employees choose to take unpaid leave during their notice period, the employer may extend the notice period to make up for the days off, but this can only happen if the employee agrees to the extension.

Granting unpaid leave is also entirely at the employer’s discretion, and employees must get approval before taking any unpaid time off.

