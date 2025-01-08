SINGAPORE: Walking away from a S$200,000-a-year job might seem like a crazy move, but one Singaporean worker is seriously contemplating it because one of his superiors has made the work environment unbearable and toxic.

On Monday (Jan 6), he took to the r/askSingapore subreddit to share his experience.

In his post, he explained that he’s been working for a Multinational Corporation (MNC) for five years, mainly handling operations in the APAC region, and has enjoyed positive relationships with all his colleagues.

However, his superior is a whole different story. The worker revealed that working under this superior has completely shattered his work-life balance.

“My superior would call/email at midnight or even during early hours at 5 am when it is not execution that needs immediate attention,” he said.

The worker also mentioned that his superior can be “nasty,” as he uses “personal attacks” to undermine and demoralize his subordinates. To make matters worse, the worker said that he has also been assigned ‘a project that is bound to fail due to several reasons/indicators.’

Caught in a difficult position, the worker turned to the Reddit community for advice, writing, “Should I tender now or wait to be fired?

It is also important to note that current market conditions don’t seem to be the best, and I am likely to expect a pay cut of 30-40% based on my relevancy of experience in the industry.”

“Remember, you can’t bring your wealth to the afterlife…”

In the discussion thread, a few Singaporean Redditors strongly encouraged the worker to leave his job, emphasizing that no amount of paycheck is worth enduring a toxic work environment.

One Redditor said, “If you are confident with your finances/liabilities, then you should tender once you get your bonus, but keep a document of the issues so that it will be your safety net/ ammo. Remember, you can’t bring your wealth to the afterlife. Take care of yourself.”

However, other Redditors suggested that before making any rash decisions, the worker should explore possible alternatives. Some recommended checking if he could transfer to a different department within the company.

One Redditor commented, “Check if internal transfers or open positions are available. That could get you a chance to move away from your boss but keep your colleagues and salary.

Also, if you know that the project is set up for failure, play the “cover myself” strategy. Document everything in writing. Escalate if you have to.”

Another remarked, “Ask for a reassignment if possible. Or else wait. There’s a big chance you will regret leaving and then lamenting in your new job, which pays much lower and is possibly just as toxic.”

Here are 5 signs it’s time to leave a toxic job:

You’re constantly exhausted. Work should challenge and motivate you, not leave you feeling completely drained every day. If you’re stuck in a job where your hard work goes unrecognized and all you hear is criticism, then it might be time to throw in the towel.

No breaks at work. If your employer expects you to work around the clock without reasonable breaks or time off, it’s a major red flag. You’re human, not a machine, and it’s essential to have time to recharge outside of work.

You always get harsh feedback. Do you hold your breath every time you hand in work, fearing how harshly it will be picked apart? Constructive feedback should help you improve, not make you feel small or scared. If you’re constantly on edge, that’s a clear sign something’s off.

Your bosses ignore your well-being. Your job should never make you feel like you’re sacrificing your health, whether it’s physical or mental. If you’re constantly stressed, overworked, or dealing with headaches and exhaustion, and no one seems to care, it’s time to reevaluate things.

You’re blamed for everything. If you’re constantly the scapegoat for other people’s mistakes just because you’re the newest or most junior person on the team, that’s a toxic environment. Accountability should be shared, not dumped on one person.

