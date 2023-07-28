‘What kind of job earns the most without education in Singapore?’ — Netizen asks

SINGAPORE: One Reddit user recently posed a question on what kind of work has the best salary when a worker doesn’t have a high level of education. Many netizens chimed in with answers.

“Which kind of job earns the most without education?” asked u/Master_Business_631 on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Jul 25), adding, “What kind of job with a high salary can a woman do?”

Some Reddit users wrote that a woman without advanced educational credentials might work in sales, especially if she has charisma and looks.

Another netizen concurred with this: “Worked retail a few years ago with a female colleague from China. I guess you can say she’s the cute type, but she had her very effective way to convince people to buy our stuff. Very pushy in a cute way, and hustle sales every day. It did help that she knew what market to tap onto, which was Chinese tourists and aunties who she knew she could bounce off.”

“The top sales in my company is someone with only an O level but he draws 20k a month,” a Reddit user chimed in.

“Sales. I know a couple of people who did not even finish sec school but earns alot from sales,” another agreed.

One warned, however, that sales are “easier said than done though.”

“Being a business owner probably has the highest income ceiling of any job, and there are no educational requirements for the person starting the business. Being a business owner is probably also one of the most challenging and high-risk careers, especially when one is first starting out,” contributed another.

One wrote, “i know a guy that set up his own stage lighting and sound company. he has no PSLE. this was when i was back in NYP 20 yrs ago. Entrepreneurial! just need to have the drive and knowledge.”

