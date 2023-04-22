“What did Lawrence Wong expect when he asked for ‘serious alternative agenda?’” — Netizens react to WP speeches in Parliament

SINGAPORE: It might be argued that the Workers’ Party Members of Parliament brought their A-game this week, from Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) underlining the need to establish a poverty line and Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) saying that Singapore must not allow only one dominant narrative and that the marginalization of those with differing views should be prevented, to Mr Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC) calling attention to opposition wards, where the losing candidate are appointed as grassroots advisor despite having been rejected by voters.

Mr Perera’s speech, in particular, appeared to have gotten much attention among local Reddit users, many of whom agreed with the WP’s proposals.

These include delinking the People’s Association from the PAP, ensuring that funding for civil society, the arts, and so on is handled by independent committees, creating an Ombudsman’s office, publishing every single public opinion poll and data collection effort conducted with state funds, and allowing opposition MPs to engage school students in their MP capacity alongside ruling party MPs and Ministers.

“For the most part, it all sounds reasonable. I like their suggestions. Idk why LW needs to create new beef with WP,” wrote one.

“Agreed. These suggestions help to level the playing field. However the govt may not be keen to implement because it gives a leeway for the opposition to solidify more ground,” chimed in another.

One commenter wrote: “This is what happens when you poke the bear. What did Lawrence Wong expect when he asked for ‘serious alternative agenda,’” and went on to add, “The harsh reality is if WP puts a candidate of the calibre of Leon, Denis Tan (Hougang SMC), He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) or Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) in an SMC, voters will go for it. It was not the case 2 GEs ago. The only thing holding the fort for the PAP is the GRC format.”

“Leon perera cooking these days,” remarked another.

As for WP chair Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC), in speaking out on anti-ageism, she pointed out in Parliament this week that “we are still eagerly awaiting the anti-discrimination legislation which the Prime Minister announced nearly two years ago.”

She also got some love from Reddit users, one of whom commented, “This is solid opposition work. No populism, no fluff, just asking for accountability. Good job. All her party members like Jamus and Pritam should learn from her.”

