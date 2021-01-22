Welcome to Thor: Love and Thunder, Matt Damon!

- Advertisement -

The latest movie sequel of our favourite God of Thunder, Thor: Love and War, officially welcomes Matt Damon to its cast.

Damon made a cameo appearance in Thor: Ragnarok as an actor playing Loki for the Asgardian stage show.

You can check it out here:

The actor has already arrived in Sydney, Australia and now undergoing a two-week quarantine before the filming starts.

While it is not clear at this stage whether the actor will be back for a cameo or a bigger role, the actor is quoted in local media as saying he would be in Australia for “the next few months”.

During Damon’s interview with the local press, he expressed he and his family’s excitement in calling the country home for the next few months.

“Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it,” he added.

Co-stars Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, and Dave Bautista are also quarantining in Australia.

As for Natalie Portman, she has been in the country since September while Chris Hemsworth, who plays Asgard’s quirky hero, resides in Byron Bay, Sydney.

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth movie in the Thor saga, will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, and Jaimie Alexander. Waititi will voice the character Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on May 6 2022. Stay tuned!