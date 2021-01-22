Entertainment Celebrity Song Joong Ki stars in new K-drama Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki stars in new K-drama Vincenzo

The drama stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who is of Korean descent

Song Joong Ki stars in Vincenzo. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Vincenzo, an upcoming K-drama by tvN has just revealed its intriguing first teaser for fans to lap up.

As reported by Soompi on January 21, the drama stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who is of Korean descent, but was adopted by an Italian family at a young age. Due to a conflict within his organisation, Vincenzo moves back to Korea and ended up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young (played by Jeon Yeo Bin) and her slightly clumsy intern Jang Joon Woo (played by 2PM’s Taecyeon).

The pair join forces in using ingenious methods to defeat villains who cannot be punished by the court of law.

In the newly released teaser for the upcoming drama, Vincenzo Cassano declares, “I’m not here to negotiate, but to deliver a warning.” Wielding both the scales of justice and a gun, he continues, “Because I’m going to be the one making the judgment.”

- Advertisement -

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members.

Since then, he played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Arthdal Chronicles (2019), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea.

Song was Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year in 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and eighth in 2018. The success of his works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea.

“Vincenzo” will premiere on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of tvN’s “Mr. Queen.”

Check out the first teaser for the drama below!

/TISG

 

 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Design submitted by Temasek Polytechnic students selected as logo for Budget 2021

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat revealed that a design submitted by a group of Temasek Polytechnic students has been selected as the logo of Budget 2021, which will be delivered in Parliament right after the Chinese...
View Post
Featured News

MOT launches COVID-19 vaccination exercise for 37,000 aviation and maritime workers

The Ministry of Transport launched the Sea-Air Vaccination Exercise on Monday (18 Jan), to vaccinate 37,000 frontline workers in the aviation and maritime industry. Airplane and port pilots, cabin crew, cargo handlers, transit lounge workers, local seafarers, ship and plane repair technicians...
View Post
Featured News

Cancer stricken teacher who continued to help students during treatment passes away

A veteran teacher, who continued to teach and help her students without rest despite suffering from cancer, passed away on Saturday (16 Jan). 60-year-old Ng Su Lan was so dedicated to her students that she led classes every day until the final...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore