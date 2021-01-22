Song Joong Ki stars in new K-drama Vincenzo

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Vincenzo, an upcoming K-drama by tvN has just revealed its intriguing first teaser for fans to lap up.

As reported by Soompi on January 21, the drama stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who is of Korean descent, but was adopted by an Italian family at a young age. Due to a conflict within his organisation, Vincenzo moves back to Korea and ended up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young (played by Jeon Yeo Bin) and her slightly clumsy intern Jang Joon Woo (played by 2PM’s Taecyeon).

The pair join forces in using ingenious methods to defeat villains who cannot be punished by the court of law.

In the newly released teaser for the upcoming drama, Vincenzo Cassano declares, “I’m not here to negotiate, but to deliver a warning.” Wielding both the scales of justice and a gun, he continues, “Because I’m going to be the one making the judgment.”

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members.

Since then, he played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Arthdal Chronicles (2019), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea.

Song was Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year in 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 placing seventh, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and eighth in 2018. The success of his works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea.

“Vincenzo” will premiere on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of tvN’s “Mr. Queen.”

Check out the first teaser for the drama below!

/TISG