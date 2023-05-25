“We saw a medium-sized rat rampaging through the instant noodles packets!” Customers allegedly find rat at a Banh Mi stall

SINGAPORE: A rat was allegedly spotted at a Banh Mi stall, “rampaging” through packets of instant noodles.

Facebook page Singapore Incidents shared a video on Monday (May 22), showcasing an alleged rat sighting in a Banh Mi stall which reportedly took place on Friday (May 19) at 8:45 p.m.

“Rat loitering at a Banh Mi Stall,” the video was captioned.

The 26-second video recounted the events that took place, according to the customer. “Went to famous Banh Mi store,” the video recounts. “While eating we heard some sound at the plastic packaging on the shelves beside us. To our horror! We saw a medium-sized rat rampaging through the instant noodles packets!” According to the video, the rat had managed to find its way through the packaging, as it said, “At least one packet was bitten and torn open!”

The video showed a rat among plastic packaging. The customers also shared the events that allegedly transpired after calling the attention of staff members in order to inform them of the incident. “We informed the staff,” the video explained. “They said they (would) check later…waited 15 minutes, they didn’t check. So we left.”

At the end of the video was a screenshot of confirmation from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) that they had successfully been contacted about the incident.

Some netizens left comments in response to the video. “Clever and resourceful free rider,” said one. Another wrote “Ratatouille in Singapore!”

Another simply wrote, “Good luck.”

Since it was posted, the video has garnered over four thousand views.

