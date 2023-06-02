‘We do our part but when cleaners don’t do their job, is it ok? Every time fine fine and fine’ — Singaporeans react to stricter rules for non-return of trays

SINGAPORE: After the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that there would be stricter rules for those who don’t return their food trays and crockery, some netizens brought up several issues, such as what they’re supposed to do when tray return stations are already full.

The agencies said that starting from June 1 (Thursday), at food courts, the following apply for individuals who fail to return their used trays and crockery: First-time offenders will be issued a written warning, while repeat offenders will be issued fines or charged in court.

“The stepped-up enforcement on table littering from 1 June onwards aims to ensure that the good efforts of the majority who return their used trays and crockery, are not marred by the inconsiderate behaviour of the minority,” reads the joint statement from the NEA and the SFA, which can be found here.

Early last month, a woman asked on social media if the NEA should “do something” about “unhygienic situation” of dirty tables instead of penalising diners for not returning trays and dishes.

Similarly, netizens recently had much to say on the issue.

“Fine the cleaning contractor if the return station is full .as we do our part but when the cleaners don’t do their job is it ok? Every time fine fine and fine,” wrote one.

Another chimed in, “Tables are often not clean so shld fine the cleaning contractors? I am will to clean after myself but why do I have to clean after others left a mess on the tables. Now even chair are stained esp in Bedok central hawker centre.”

“Instead of spending taxpayer money on these “enforcement officers”, why not funnel it to the elderly cleaners’ wages working at the coffee shops?” asked a commenter.

“What about cleanliness of the table? People will mess up the table e.g. spilled drinks. If the contractors are busy clearing and sorting at their station, then those tables will continue to remain dirty,” one wrote.

A netizen commented, “The only developed country in the world which has to employ enforcement officers to catch people not returning their trays or plates.”

