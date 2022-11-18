“Water bill jumped (up) five times high, SP can’t refund it” — S’porean voices out concern over water cost

- Advertisement -

After an online user’s water bill allegedly cost five times more than the usual amount, the individual has turned to the public for advice, claiming that SP couldn’t refund the bill.

On Thursday (Nov 17) the netizen took to a Singaporean group on an online news forum to ask for advice regarding a water bill that was reported to have jumped up drastically. “Water bill jumped up times five, SP can’t refund it,” the post read.

“This month, my house’s water bill jumped by five times compared to the previous water bill,” the concerned citizen wrote. “(I) went to check the water meter and found out (that the) water usage did indeed jump. I realised the water meter was still moving, so I went to check if any taps (were) on, (if there were) any visible leaks, (but) was not able to find any, and there was no water damage on the false ceiling…I went back to check the meter and it was still moving.

A friend suggested that it could be the water heater’s exhaust pipe…basically, when water pressure (is) to(o) high, it releases water…and I tried turning off the water supply to one of the water heaters which wasn’t replaced when I moved into this house.”

The netizen reported trying to appeal the bill but was not able to get a refund. “Tried to appeal the water bill, as I heard (the) water bill can be refunded if water leaks (are) found, but they need a receipt from a plumber…is there anything I can do?” the person asked.

A handful of netizens encouraged the concerned writer to get a plumber, as the bill might eventually be settled later.

“Find the source of the problem first. (Cause) even if they are kind enough to refund you this month, next month they will tell you to fly kite if you tell them the same story,” wrote one online user.

