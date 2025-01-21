SINGAPORE: A business consultant in Tiong Bahru experienced a shocking discovery when he returned home from work to find that 12 tiles from the bathroom wall had suddenly fallen off, scattering across the floor in his rented HDB flat. Fortunately, no one was in the bathroom at the time of the incident, averting any potential injuries.

Mr Tian (transliterated from Mandarin), who rented the flat earlier this year, expressed his surprise and concern in an interview with Channel 8. He explained that he had never encountered such an issue since moving in and noted, “I just rented this house at the beginning of this year, and I have never encountered such a thing. Fortunately, I came home late last night; otherwise, it would have hit my head, and the consequences would be disastrous.”

Upon discovering the fallen tiles, Mr Tian promptly contacted the homeowner. However, at the time of the interview, no repair arrangements had been finalized. The cause of the incident remained a mystery to him, and he was left questioning why the tiles had come loose.

Experts speaking to Channel 8 offered insights into possible reasons for the unusual incident. While not a common occurrence, the sudden and widespread detachment of bathroom tiles could be attributed to several factors. These include the ageing of adhesive materials, moisture buildup in the bathroom, issues with construction quality, and changes in the wall structure.

According to renovation contractors, older HDB flats often use cement or adhesive to secure tiles. Over time, these materials can degrade due to factors like moisture exposure, temperature fluctuations, and thermal expansion. This degradation weakens the adhesive bond, causing tiles to loosen and potentially fall off.

Another factor identified was the accumulation of moisture in the bathroom, a high-humidity area. If the bathroom suffers from poor ventilation, moisture can penetrate the wall and damage the adhesive layer behind the tiles. Prolonged exposure to water vapour can accelerate the breakdown of the materials holding the tiles in place.

Construction quality also plays a role. Some renovation professionals highlighted the potential risks posed by improperly mixed cement or the use of inferior materials during the original construction process. If the tiles were not adequately secured, they could detach after years of use.

Additionally, changes in the structure of the wall—such as thermal expansion and contraction, vibrations, or external pressure—can affect the stability of tiles, especially in older buildings. Experts noted that such issues are more prevalent in aged properties.

Renovation contractors recommended that residents who encounter similar situations should immediately consult professionals to inspect and repair any areas where tiles have fallen. It’s also essential to evaluate the condition of other tiles in the bathroom, checking for signs of looseness or hollowness. If any tiles are found to be unstable, they should be reinforced or replaced to prevent further incidents.

For tenants, experts advised negotiating with the homeowner about repair responsibilities before moving in and conducting thorough inspections of the property to identify potential issues related to ageing infrastructure. This proactive approach can help ensure a safe living environment.