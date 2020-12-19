Volunteers book hotel room for homeless man with their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A group of volunteers from the Mummy Yummy Singapore welfare organisation donated their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to book a hotel room for a homeless man.

The man, who was identified as Jayden, did not have a place to live while waiting for the Housing Board (HDB) to allocate him a rental flat.

In a Facebook post on Mummy Yummy Singapore’s page on Wednesday (Dec 16), the volunteers said: “We used our $100 Rediscover Singapore vouchers to redeem hotel stay for him and successfully booked 9 days worth of stay at 3 days per voucher.”

They added that they were unable to book a longer stay because of higher hotel rates over Christmas and New Year.

The volunteers hoped that they would be able to bridge Jayden’s stay until he got a flat.

“Thanks our government for giving us these vouchers which in return we can put them to good use for people in need,” they added.

In an update on Friday (Dec 18), the organisation said that Jayden had received an email from the HDB informing him that he would be getting his rental flat on Dec 22.

“Currently his hotel stay ends at 23rd December so it is a huge blessing for everyone to have this case settled so quickly,” the group wrote.

Its members extended their thanks and gratitude to all who had reached out to them and had offered their vouchers to help Jayden. /TISG

