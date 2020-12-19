Home News Volunteers book hotel room for homeless man with their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

Volunteers book hotel room for homeless man with their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

Group later says man had received an email from the HDB informing him that he would be getting his rental flat on Dec 22

Photo: FB/ Mummy Yummy Singapore

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A group of volunteers from the Mummy Yummy Singapore welfare organisation donated their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to book a hotel room for a homeless man.

The man, who was identified as Jayden, did not have a place to live while waiting for the Housing Board (HDB) to allocate him a rental flat.

In a Facebook post on Mummy Yummy Singapore’s page on Wednesday (Dec 16), the volunteers said: “We used our $100 Rediscover Singapore vouchers to redeem hotel stay for him and successfully booked 9 days worth of stay at 3 days per voucher.”

- Advertisement -

They added that they were unable to book a longer stay because of higher hotel rates over Christmas and New Year.

The volunteers hoped that they would be able to bridge Jayden’s stay until he got a flat.

“Thanks our government for giving us these vouchers which in return we can put them to good use for people in need,” they added.

In an update on Friday (Dec 18), the organisation said that Jayden had received an email from the HDB informing him that he would be getting his rental flat on Dec 22.

“Currently his hotel stay ends at 23rd December so it is a huge blessing for everyone to have this case settled so quickly,” the group wrote.

Its members extended their thanks and gratitude to all who had reached out to them and had offered their vouchers to help Jayden. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

PM Lee announces Phase 3 on Dec 28, vaccines coming

Singapore—Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave the country an update regarding the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday afternoon (Dev 14) with important and welcome news for Singapore’s reopening as well as the impending availability of vaccines. “We’ll end the year with some good...
View Post
Featured News

Last minute Christmas Christmas Gift ideas that are here to save the day

We're back again this year with another Christmas Gift Guide list for the holiday season. Most, if not all, of the items on this list can be found online so you do not have to worry about heading out from your home...
View Post
Featured News

New WP MPs conduct joint walkabout at converging point between all 3 WP wards

First-term Workers' Party (WP) parliamentarian Gerald Giam, Dennis Tan and Louis Chua conducted a joint walkabout meeting residents from their three different wards, on Saturday morning (12 Dec). Mr Giam is one of the new MPs at Aljunied GRC while Mr Chua...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet