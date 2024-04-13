SINGAPORE: Volkswagen Singapore introduces new Tiguan Life and Tiguan Life Plus under Cat A COE.

The Edge Singapore reports that the launch marks the arrival of the third-generation Tiguan, the German automaker’s crossover champion and the top-selling model within the Volkswagen Group.

At the time of writing, the Tiguan Life, “designed for everyday adventure,” provides the “perfect blend of luxury and functionality,” starting at under S$200,000, inclusive of COE.

For those seeking additional features, the Tiguan Life Plus costs S$209,900. Named after a fusion of a tiger and an iguana, the Tiguan boasts robust contours softened by a refined aesthetic, catering to a lifestyle beyond city limits.

Built on Volkswagen’s established MQB evo platform, which also underpins various other models within the Group, the third-gen Tiguan retains similar dimensions to its predecessor but stretches 30mm longer, measuring 4539 mm in length.

It also has a boot capacity of 652 litres, an increase of 37 litres, and a wheelbase of 2676mm, ensuring comfortable passenger accommodations.

Noteworthy is the introduction of IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights, a first for MQB models, and an array of tech upgrades within the cabin.

These include a lavish 15-inch infotainment screen with an updated user interface and a multifunctional driving rotary controller featuring an integrated OLED display.

The front ergonomic seats also offer ventilation and massage functions, ensuring fatigue-free journeys on long drives.

Under the bonnet lies a 1.5-litre eTSI engine paired with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox. This is supplemented by a 48V mild-hybrid system featuring Active Cylinder Management (ACT) for enhanced fuel efficiency, averaging around 6.7l/100km.

With power outputs of 130hp and 220Nm of torque, the Tiguan offers a balanced performance, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 10.6 seconds and reaching a top speed of 198km/h.

Notably, these specifications position the new model within the Cat A COE category in Singapore, appealing to a broader segment of buyers.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Kurt Leitner, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Singapore, expressed pride in introducing the latest Tiguan iteration.

He said, “Globally, the Tiguan has been the best-selling model of not only Volkswagen Passenger Cars but also the Volkswagen Group.

Now, as we unveil the eagerly anticipated new generation of this iconic SUV, we’re proud to introduce a vehicle that sets new standards in design and technology.

Now available in Category A COE with the enhanced efficiency of mild hybrid drive, we’re confident that the Tiguan will not only captivate but also deliver exceptional value to car buyers in Singapore,” he added. /TISG

Read also: New cars integrated with YouTube, ChatGPT and VR coming soon to Singapore roads