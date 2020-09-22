Viral video: shouting match between Filipina and Singaporean taxi driver, woman accuses him of being racist

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video circulating online of a Filipina engaged in a heated argument with a presumably Singaporean taxi uncle sparked negative responses among netizens urging for the woman to go back to her home country.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Saturday (Sept 19) of the altercation between a Filipina and a taxi uncle. “Drama…Filipino vs Singaporean shouting match,” read the caption.

At the beginning of the video, the uncle could be heard shouting, “You don’t have to shout” to two women. The woman in a light pink top and black shorts replied, “Yes, you don’t have to shout…You don’t have (the) right to shout at us…Even (if) we are just helper here, you don’t have the right to shout at us!”

The woman began raising her voice, repeating her point that the uncle didn’t have the right to shout at them. Meanwhile, the Filipina women recording the incident agreed with the tirade of the woman in pink. “You don’t have to shout!” one shouted. Someone said to call the police while the one in pink continued screaming her case. A crowd could be seen gathering nearby.

The women behind the camera called the attention of the one accompanying the woman in pink, saying, “Sis, call the police.”

“Wag kayo papayag na sigaw-sigawan tayo dito” (Don’t allow them to shout at us like that here), said the onlookers. Eventually, the two women walked away from the camera, although one was still shouting incomprehensibly.

Towards the end of the video, the women behind the camera could be heard saying in Tagalog, “This makes my blood boil…the asshole…Just because (he’s) Singaporean…he’s going to shame (the woman)…the asshole…scandalous.”

“This person here, shouting at the Filipina here…just like a…” commented one of them.

“Only in Singapore where foreigners act like it’s their own country,” said Facebook user Chong Win on the incident. If the woman was unhappy in Singapore, then she should just go back to her home country, added others.

Members from the online community noted that disagreements could be handled more civilly. “It’s not about Singapore or Filipino, shouting is never right in the first place,” said Facebook user Wong Yi Wei.

