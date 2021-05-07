Home News Featured News Viral video: 4 cyclists disregard traffic rules and turn on red light...

Viral video: 4 cyclists disregard traffic rules and turn on red light along Keppel Rd

Call for stricter measures against reckless road users

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Hana O

Singapore – Video footage of cyclists blatantly disregarding the red light at a junction and turning towards Anson Road is circulating online, sparking yet another call from members of the public for stricter measures against reckless road users.

On Wednesday (May 5), Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video with the caption, “colour blind cyclist should not be using our public roads.”

The video showed the intersection along Keppel Road and Anson Road. According to the original poster, the incident happened on May 2.

While waiting for the lights to turn green, a cyclist in a blue jersey was spotted passing in between the two vehicles at the front. The cyclist then turned left despite the lights being red.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

A few seconds later, another cyclist turns left.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

He was followed by another cyclist.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

And another.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

The last cyclist caught on camera stopped at the junction as there were pedestrians crossing the street.

In response to the footage, members from the online community urged tougher enforcement measures against errant road users.

“Recreational riders, food delivery riders…This is the very reason why registration and enforcement must be stepped up. It will always be a difficult cat-and-mouse situation. But that’s the only way that these cyclists learn without losing their lives,” commented Facebook user Chuck Lim.

“Complete disregard of road safety. What if they hit a pedestrian?” asked an alarmed Dingyang Lim.

“Government need to have a system soon to blacklist all these people just like the Traffic Police system that shows valid or suspended licence,” added Facebook user Allan Tan./TISG

Read related: Ho Ching calls for bicycle and PMD registration and licensing

